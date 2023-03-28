LocusUSA Welcomes New Vice President of Sales, Jim Myers

Veteran sales executive to expand sales of an essential radio maintenance tool to local, state, and federal agencies

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LocusUSA, the leader in radio analysis specializing in the Over-The-Air waveform capture of short bursts of radio frequency, recently announced the appointment of Jim Myers as Vice President of Sales. Myers will head the company's sales team and oversee the sales process, bringing DiagnostX products to potential clients looking for a proactive approach to maintaining their two-way radios.

"We are excited to welcome Jim to our team and look forward to supporting his plans to strategically develop sales and significantly expand our market share in the United States, Canada, and overseas," said Joseph Rey, managing partner of LocusUSA. "His in-depth knowledge in the radio solutions industry will be a huge asset in bringing our state-of-the-art remote radio testing solution to global users."

Myers brings over three decades of sales management experience in strategic growth leadership and sales management. His industry background includes many years in sales leadership positions at Motorola Solutions and EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Most recently, Jim served as MSSSI Vice President and Director of Channel Sales for Motorola's East Region.

Jim began his career in 1987 as a Radio Communications Representative for Motorola in the Commercial Markets. He later served as a Zone Sales Manager for Philadelphia and the State of Delaware.

In 1990, Jim left Motorola to pursue an ownership stake in a Motorola Dealership. He grew it to one of the largest Motorola Radio Partners in the United States. After ten years, Jim left the private business to embark on a career with EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. He served in several leadership roles with them that included sales management, channel development, and large-system sales management.

Jim returned to Motorola in 2005 as a Senior Account Manager for the State and Local FAST Team in the Mid-Atlantic, where he was consistently a top performer. He accepted the role of Channel Account Manager responsible for leading the Indirect Channel Business in 2009 for Pennsylvania and West Virginia. During his tenure, Jim had significantly impacted the PCR and MR Business, consistently posted strong YoY Growth and capturing MSI Mindshare through his vast industry experience and communication skills.

"I look forward to contributing to LocusUSA's continuous path of growth in North America and reinforcing its strong reputation as a responsive and technology-driven company with a powerful remote radio testing solution," said Myers. "For me, customer success and satisfaction should be the key components in every step of our business development and improvement."

About LocusUSA

LocusUSA is an American R&D engineering company in Melbourne, Florida, on the Space Coast. In 2009, LocusUSA introduced DiagnostX, a long-range, Over-The-Air radio waveform analyzer that measures a radio's alignment and operating characteristics in real-time without any impact on the radio system or user intervention.

LocusUSA supports government agencies across the United States and Canada at the state, local, and federal levels with DiagnostX. This state-of-the-art patented solution remotely evaluates radios while in use in the field.

