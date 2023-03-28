True Salt Launches New Business Unit to Serve Tomato Canning Industry

Leading sea salt company creates dedicated business unit to service the specific needs of tomato canning and processing industry.

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, leading producer of all-natural sea salt, is proud to announce the launch of its new business unit dedicated to serving the tomato canning industry. With a focus on delivering high-quality product with a dependable supply chain and five-star customer service, True Salt has positioned itself to become the trusted partner for tomato canning companies across the country.

As one of the most important ingredients in the canning process, salt is critical to ensuring the quality and taste of canned tomatoes and sauces. With its expertise in supplying high-quality, all-natural sea salt for food production, True Salt is uniquely positioned to provide the highest quality product and service for the tomato industry.

"True Salt has always been committed to providing the best possible sea salt product to our customers, and we are thrilled to expand our offerings to serve the tomato canning industry," said Kelly C. Egan, Cofounder and COO of True Salt. "Building off the experience of supplying our canning customers with sea salt for last year's season, we have created a dedicated business unit to service the needs of the industry, from specific grain sizes to seamless supply chain and logistics."

True Salt's new business unit brings together the company's expertise across product, supply chain, and customer service to better service the demands of the industry for the 2023 canning season.

"All signals are pointing towards an extremely successful canning season this year, and with the launch of our new tomato canning unit, we are ensuring both our existing and new customers that they can depend on True Salt for their salt needs throughout the entire canning season." – said Egan

For more information on True Salt's new business unit and its offerings for the tomato canning industry, please visit the company's website at www.truesaltco.com .

About True Salt

True Salt is a leading provider of high-quality sea salt products for foodservice, food production, and grocery channels. Sourced from the Sea of Cortez, True Salt is sustainably harvested and contains no chemicals or added agents. Leading food brands and hospitality organizations depend on True Salt daily for all their food production and service needs.

