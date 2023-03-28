RealTruck revs up Easter Jeep Safari with launch of new apparel line

Truck and outdoor lifestyle brand drops collection of off-road clothing and accessories

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , the premier manufacturer and retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, recently launched its first-ever apparel line, which will be available for purchase at Easter Jeep Safari during the last two days of the Moab, Utah event. RealTruck, a Safari sponsor, recently dropped the collection online to celebrate the passion truck owners have for their way of life.

"RealTruck wants to inspire people to get outdoors and get off-road to take on all of life's adventures," said Stephen Cleary, director of lifestyle apparel & accessories. "Each piece of apparel and headwear is designed to make it easy to explore and move, no matter what it is you may be doing. Our Wrench Collection of tees, hoodies and headwear is inspired by and designed for every person who loves to work on and upgrade their truck. We believe it is destined to become your new forever favorites."

The apparel and accessories collection includes five T-shirts, three hats and one hoodie, as well as an assortment of custom-designed graphic stickers for outdoor enthusiasts. Each T-shirt option will be offered in both male and female styles. Many of the items are already on RealTruck's apparel page and all will be available upon the conclusion of Easter Jeep Safari.

The nine-day event is hosted by local off-roading group, Red Rock 4-Wheelers, Inc. It consists of day-long trail rides departing from Moab, Utah, in which participants provide their own vehicles, safety equipment and needs. RealTruck will leverage Easter Jeep Safari as a platform to showcase the new clothing line while connecting with consumers. The brand's booths will be located inside and outside of Old Spanish Trail Arena during the vendor show.

"We love attending and supporting this incredible annual event," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. "Moab is known for its amazing trails and off-roading terrain. We're looking forward to showcasing our new lifestyle apparel and all our off-roading accessories to those in the Jeep and off-roading community."

RealTruck recently partnered with Women in the Real influencers, during the month of March in honor of International Women's Day. Participants received RealTruck clothing as a thank you for taking part.

"RealTruck's clothing is a great combination of comfort and durability and doesn't hold me back from any activities that I want to do," said Priya Mareedu , avid overlander and influencer. "The hoodie especially is so cozy and comfy I didn't want to take it off."

