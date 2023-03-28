Israel-based Retail Technology Startup Shopper AI Makes American Debut

Shopper AI aims to change the way in-store retailers use data to make decisions, closing the data gap with online commerce.

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopper AI, an Israel-based tech company that specializes in shopper behavior recognition, is making its official American debut at the ShopTalk retail convention taking place March 26-29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Via computer vision and AI, they are able to collect anonymous data and offer actionable insights and personalized recommendations, using existing in-store cameras. The data this provides amounts to an exciting development in retail technology, closing a persistent gap with ecommerce, which has been able to leverage data analytics for years.

"In ecommerce, you can analyze your clicks and abandon-cart rates, and run A/B tests to see what's working and what's not. It's time to empower retailers and brands to make data-driven decisions in-store as well, and we are excited to start partnering with companies in America," said Lanor Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Shopper AI.

Daniel believes that some of the most powerful data is gathered during what she calls a shoppers' "moment of truth" — as they're standing in front of the shelf with a product in hand, deciding whether or not to make the purchase.

"What makes someone buy? What makes them put a product back on the shelf or rack?" Daniel explained. "Through AI, we're able to look at shoppers' real-time behavior anonymously to help stores more deeply understand their customers and make data-backed decisions that drive stronger sales."

Founded in 2018 by Lanor Daniel and Sivan Friedman Joseph, technology of the women-founded startup has already been used by global brands and other retailers across Israel, including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and P&G.

"By understanding shoppers' needs, wants, and motivations, brands and retailers can tailor marketing strategies, product offerings, and in-store experiences more effectively," said Friedman Joseph, who also serves as the company's chief product officer. Shopper AI is able to help identify specific customer profiles, such as those given to impulse purchases versus others driven by price or quality or brand loyalty, or more, she said.

"Our work with Shopper AI's impressive technology has not only changed the way P&G displays its products and partners with retailers, but it has also improved their understanding of customer behaviors and has changed the way they target their audience," said Tal Yefet, Distributor at Diplomat, which represents P&G. "We believe other brands and retailers will find Shopper AI's value proposition of keen interest."

Daniel is available for interviews during ShopTalk and after the event. Media representatives are encouraged to reach out to the media contact listed below to coordinate an interview. For more information about Shopper AI, visit shopperai.ai.

About Shopper AI

Founded in 2018 by Lanor Daniel and Sivan Friedman Joseph, Shopper AI is a behavioral insights tech company that uses state-of-the-art computer vision and AI technologies to generate impactful insights for retailers and brands. The company has developed an algorithm that anonymously analyzes shoppers' decision-making tree in brick-and-mortar stores. Through the use of in-store cameras and powerful AI algorithms, Shopper AI reveals the true story of shopper interactions with products. Learn more about Shopper AI online at shopperai.ai and on LinkedIn.

