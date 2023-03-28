Kross Launches Its Revolutionary Multi-Chain Wallet and DeFi Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kross, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative multi-chain supported Web3.0 based Kross Wallet, offering users a seamless and secure way to access and manage their digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. The Kross Wallet is part of a suite of innovative products designed to cater to the needs of cross-chain integration in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency world.





The Kross Wallet is a user-friendly, highly secure, multi-chain supported non-custodial wallet that supports a wide range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets. Its native token, the KWT Token, is a Tron Blockchain-based digital asset that aims to serve as a unified medium of exchange across the ecosystem. The Kross Wallet features one-click account creation, multi-chain support, and built-in security features, making it accessible to both experienced and novice users.

In addition to the wallet, the Kross platform offers a Web 3.0 powered Kross Chain Aggregator, a Cross Chain Swap (Dex), and a dedicated Kross Earn Protocol. The platform aims to provide users with an all-in-one solution for accessing the DeFi products, regardless of blockchain restrictions, with a focus on security, transparency, and efficiency.

The Kross Chain Aggregator is a cutting-edge platform designed to offer a comprehensive solution for cross-chain swaps, utilizing AI-powered Pathfinder and Chainfinder technology to find the best routes for swaps. The Kross Swap (Dex) enables users to seamlessly perform token-to-token swaps on multiple blockchain networks and provides a range of incentives for miners and liquidity providers.

The Kross Wallet and the platform's other products are designed to drive the adoption and evolution of the crypto industry through cross-chain integration. Kross's vision is to become a leading platform in the crypto ecosystem that bridges the gap between various blockchain networks and promotes cross-chain integration, making digital assets easily accessible and usable for anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

For more information about Kross Wallet and its suite of products, please visit https://krosswallet.com

About Kross

Kross is a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to provide a complete solution for cross-chain integration in the crypto world. The Kross platform offers a suite of products, including a Web 3.0 powered Kross Wallet with a native Cross Chain Aggregator, a Cross Chain Swap (Dex), and a dedicated Kross Earn Protocol. Kross is committed to providing users with the best possible experience and incentivized opportunities, while also driving the adoption and evolution of the crypto industry through cross-chain integration.

