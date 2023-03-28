Verusen Honored with a ‘Top Workplaces 2023’ award by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces

Award Recognition a Result of Positive Feedback from Verusen Employees

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen today announced that it has been honored with a 'Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023' award by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces.



The winners on the list have been recognized based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“This recognition is another example of Verusen’s strengths in leading our employees to greater heights,” said Verusen CEO and Founder Paul Noble. “We’re excited that Top Workplaces has recognized our company through our employees’ feedback. The entire Verusen team is proud to win this recognition. It’s another solid signal that we’re on the right track not only for our clients but also for our employees’ interests.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

This new honor for Verusen follows another recent award for being one of the Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits in 2022 . That award recognized Verusen for its commitment to providing inclusive benefits that support its employees, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or marital status.

In its eight years, Verusen has developed a culture that values building a diverse team of good people ready to move fast, challenge the status quo, lead by example, drive change, and collaborate, enabling the well-being and aspirations of its 50+ diverse employees.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and on LinkedIn .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d894f198-6cf3-4318-9ad3-e6f802f05517