Lehigh Valley Health Network Selects Axuall to Power its Workforce Analytics and Digital Credentialing

Workforce intelligence technology enables healthcare organizations to apply data and analytics across their clinician population to drive better and faster decisions across human capital management, while reducing onboard delays.

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) has selected Real-Time Clinician Data Network provider Axuall to leverage big data to improve the clinician onboarding process and power workforce intelligence throughout its 13 hospital campuses, numerous health centers, physician practices, rehabilitation locations, ExpressCARE sites and other outpatient care locations in 10 eastern Pennsylvania counties.



Workforce intelligence technology plays a crucial role in ensuring the clinician pipeline runs as efficiently as possible. By providing leading health systems with comprehensive, real-time insight into their current and future clinical workforce, leaders can better navigate the increasing challenges of care logistics such as addressing gaps in access and quality as a result of workforce supply, distributing precious resources more efficiently, and optimizing their care networks.

“Lehigh Valley Health Network is extremely excited to commence our clinician data strategy with Axuall, further focusing on reducing barriers to access and quality through a faster and more robust onboarding process, optimizing workforce analytics and improving the clinician experience,” said Maulik Purohit, MD, MPH, Chief Health Information Officer at LVHN. “With Axuall’s Real-Time Clinician Data Network, LVHN will be able to create powerful data streams and tap into further insights that will directly impact our clinical teams by eliminating inefficiencies and reducing burdens. This partnership is one example of how LVHN is using modern digital infrastructure and data analytics to improve patient care.”

LVHN will use data and analytics from the Axuall Network, comprising more than 6,800 primary sources, to help it achieve its goals of reducing manual data collection credentialing operations and clinician deployment times, as well as create a strategic pathway to fuel clinician recruitment and privileging – all in an effort to fill open roles, meet patient access and safety needs, combat clinician burnout, and achieve financial objectives.

"Workforce optimization has never been more important to delivering quality care, reducing burnout, and achieving cost efficiency in healthcare," shared Charlie Lougheed, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Axuall. "We're thrilled to partner with LVHN as it puts data to work for its clinicians and administrative teams alike."

About Axuall

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.axuall.com .

About Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) includes 13 hospital campuses, four in Allentown, two in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton, two in Pottsville, one in Dickson City, and one in Lehighton, Pa.; 28 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices; 20 ExpressCARE locations including the area’s only Children’s ExpressCARE; pharmacy, imaging, home health, rehabilitation and lab services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org or following LVHN on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact Information: Laura Hamilton laura.hamilton@axuall.com