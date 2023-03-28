Cellebration Wellness to Host Patients at The Retreat Costa Rica

Cellebration Wellness, a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments in Costa Rica for those seeking relief.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness, a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns based in San Jose, Costa Rica is pleased to announce its partnership with The Retreat Costa Rica to provide a nurturing environment for guests undergoing treatment.
“Cellebration is excited to offer our patients the opportunity to experience a continuation of their healing journey after their stem cell treatment with rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation at The Retreat Costa Rica,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration.
“Our partnership with Cellebration will enhance the whole-body wellness experience of Cellebration patients after their life enhancing stem cell treatment,” said Diana Stobo, the founder of The Retreat Costa Rica.
The Retreat Costa Rica is a world-class, wellness resort featuring 18 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms elegantly designed to calm the mind and relax the senses. There are no phones or televisions in the rooms to disturb the peaceful, natural surroundings and sounds. Created and founded by celebrity chef, bestselling author, and health and wellness life coach Diana Stobo, the resort is perched upon a 60-acre quartz mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean with stunning views of Nicoya – offering guests a transformational wellness center where they can escape the chaos and stress of everyday life and reset an internal sense of balance in a nurturing and gentle environment. The Retreat Costa Rica was recognized as a recipient of Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award for 2022.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
About Cellebration Wellness
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
About The Retreat Costa Rica
The Retreat Costa Rica is a luxury wellness boutique resort and spa founded by celebrity chef, bestselling author and health and wellness life coach Diana Stobo in 2015. Located at the base of a quartz mountain outside the town of Atenas, Alajuela, in Costa Rica and 30 minutes from San Juan International Airport, the resort offers guests a transformational experience in a nurturing environment. The Retreat includes elegant accommodations, a spa and healing center, two farm-to-table restaurants, a yoga studio, two saline swimming pools, organic gardens, a coffee plantation, sweeping views and hiking trails.
