Passenger Car Sensors Market size to hit USD 8.75 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Passenger Car Sensors Market size was valued at US$ 4.66 Bn. in 2021 and the total Passenger Car Sensors revenue is expected to grow at 8.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 8.75 Bn.

A global Electronics business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Passenger Car Sensors Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Passenger Car Sensors Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.66 Bn in 2021 to USD 8.75 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.



Passenger Car Sensors Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 4.66 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 8.75 Bn. CAGR 8.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Application and Sales Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report is a thorough analysis of the Passenger Car Sensors market equipped with key findings including pricing, investments, expansion plans and physical presence of the Passenger Car Sensors market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Passenger Car Sensors market size and growth rate in the report. The report covers information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Passenger Car Sensors market. The financial standing, portfolio, technology adoption, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are included in the competitive environment for the Passenger Car Sensors market.

Regional analysis of the Passenger Car Sensors market conducted at a local, regional and global level. For a segment-wise analysis of the Passenger Car Sensors market, it is divided into Type, Application and Sales Channel. The report also provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Passenger Car Sensors market.

The report includes primary and secondary collection techniques with qualitative and quantitative approaches for the analysis of the Passenger Car Sensors market. The primary method includes Surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews with market leaders, market specialists and business owners, etc., Secondary method involves financial reports, annual reports, press releases, white papers, etc. SWOT analysis is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PORTER is used to understand the competitive structure of the industry in the Passenger Car Sensors Market.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Overview

The Passenger car is a product that helps to manage the engine in automobiles. It is an electronic device that monitors various aspects of the cars and accelerates information to the Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The passenger car sensors also monitors several aspects of the car including its engine, emission levels, oil pressure and vehicle speed. The passenger car sensors are used by the engine to exhaust the vehicle system and are majorly used in the powertrain, body control and chassis for monitoring the voltages, vacuum and temperature.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Dynamics

The Passenger Car Sensors Market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of autonomous passenger cars. The increasing availability of additional sensors such as body, chassis and powertrain sensors play a crucial role in the Passenger Car Sensors Market growth. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and stringent rules for the growing emission of carbon is helping to increase the sales of electric vehicles.

The increasing need for safety among various populations and implementation of the different regulations about automotive safety are the growth contributors for the Passenger Car Sensors Market. The innovation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and multiple features of Passenger Car Sensors are the expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth. The high costs of the sensor products with the increasing expectation of the OEMs and regulations for diagnostics are the restraining factors for the growth of the Passenger Car Sensors Market over the forecast period.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, European Passenger Car Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 percent over the forecast period. The increasing production of automobiles in countries such as the UK and Germany is the major factor influencing the regional Passenger Car Sensors Market growth. The development of sensor technologies by automobile companies helps to add value to cars and provide autonomy to vehicles.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Segmentation

By Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

NOx Sensors

Position Sensors

Speed Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Image Sensors

Others



By Application

Powertrain Systems

Chassis

Exhaust Systems

Safety & Control Systems

Vehicle Body Electronics

Telematics Systems

Others



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

During the forecast period, the sub-segment safety and control systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent. The main significant factor for the rapid sales of vehicles is the passenger safety given by the manufacturers.

On the basis of the sales channels, the sub-segment OEM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent over the forecast period. However, OEMS and the established suppliers are inadequate to properly comprehend the technological needs of the new systems.

Passenger Car Sensors Market Key Competitors include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

BorgWarner, Inc.

Sensata Technologies

Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

ELMOS Semiconductor SE

Aptiv plc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

CTS Corporation

Autoliv, Inc.

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo S.A.

Magna International

Melexis N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

LeddarTech

Velodyne LiDAR

Quanergy

Innoviz Technologies



Key questions answered in the Passenger Car Sensors Market are:

What are Passenger Car Sensors?

What is the CAGR of the Passenger Car Sensors Market?

What was the Passenger Car Sensors Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Passenger Car Sensors Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Passenger Car Sensors Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Passenger Car Sensors Market?

What are the major challenges that the Passenger Car Sensors Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Passenger Car Sensors?

Who dominates the largest market share in Passenger Car Sensors Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Passenger Car Sensors Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Passenger Car Sensors Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

