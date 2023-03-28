Gallium Nitride Charger Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape | Xcellent Insights

There were 2,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,679 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellent Insights announces the release of the recent report "Gallium Nitride Charger Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape". The global gallium nitride charger market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is significantly driven by factors such as growing demand for chargers that do not overheat or overcharge, rapid advancements in GaN charging technology, and high preference for lightweight and compact chargers.
Gallium nitride is a crystal-like semiconductor material that is capable of conducting far higher voltages, commonly used in chargers and power devices. Its operating speed is almost 20 times faster than the traditional silicon technology and is capable of achieving 3 times higher power when used in cutting-edge fast chargers.
Relentless advancements in electronics in the recent years has resulted in development of innovative gallium nitride chargers. Many manufacturers are also investing in research-based activities and are focused on developing advanced and more efficient, higher-capacity chargers.
One of the most important advantages of GaN charger is that it produces less heat. GaN chargers are lighter, smaller and equipped with advanced technologies that help in providing faster charging. Moreover, these are compact as compared to traditional silicon solutions and are thus preferred for carrying along. GaN chargers are rapidly gaining traction as these chargers are faster and more efficient than standard chargers and don’t waste a lot of energy. High power supply enhanced the user to charge their devices in a shorter duration and GaN’s better heat conditions provide safety and trouble-free operations.
Factors such as rapid developments in wireless and connected electronic devices, increasing sales of smartphones, laptops, computers, tablets, and other smart gadgets, growing awareness about benefits of gallium nitride chargers, and rising investments in R&D activities are expected to boost global market growth going ahead.
However, factors such as high cost of GaN chargers, booming sales of low-quality GaN-powered chargers due to the dominance of local brands, and lack of uniformity and standards in technology used to produce GaN chargers are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.
Key Companies Operating in the Market:
The global gallium nitride charger market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:
Gallium Nitride Charger Market Segment by Type:
Maximum Power 65W Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:
The maximum power 65W segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding electronics sector, increasing penetration of electronic devices, smartphones, laptops, and other smart gadgets, rising demand for efficient and fast charging, and growing preference for 65W chargers considering the power capabilities and safety standards.
Gallium Nitride Charger Market Segment by Application:
Phone Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:
The phone segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing sales of various types of smartphones across the globe, rising demand for fast chargers for smartphones, high preference for GaN chargers as it produces less heat, and increasing investments in developing more effective chargers for phones.
Gallium Nitride Charger Market Segment by Region:
North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:
North America market is expected to continue leading the global market during the forecast period. This can be due to factors such as rapid advancements in GaN charging technology, increasing penetration of smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices, growing demand for fast charging, and presence of leading manufacturing companies.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Key Reasons to Purchase the Report:
