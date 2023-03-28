ProStar Expands Into Canada With National Locators’ Adoption of PointMan

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the adoption of its flagship product PointMan by Canadian based National Locators.



“At National Locators, we utilize industry best practices and technologies so that we can confidently provide our Locators with the necessary skills to accurately locate and map underground facilities”, said Randy Palaniuk, General Manager, NL. “The locating industry is going digital, and it is important for us to use leading-edge utility mapping technologies. We believe that implementing PointMan into our company will allow us to offer our clients more timely and accurate asset location data.”

National Locators (NL) is at the forefront of the locating industry and is actively involved in establishing utility locating best practices. They endeavor to perform locating tasks utilizing proven methods, the highest standards, and best practices. Their business is locating and mapping utilizing the latest technologies to accurately locate and map underground facilities across Canada to prevent damages and protect workers and the public.

“Expanding into Canada marks a significant milestone for ProStar as we are continuing to expand our reach and selling our innovative mapping solutions to clients in other countries”, stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “Our goal is to change the utility mapping industry globally, and we are doing it one customer at a time."

About National Locators

National Locators is a locate service provider with Canadian Certified Locators on staff. National Locators are highly trained and are assessed through industry-accepted standards to ensure they have the necessary locating knowledge, skills, and abilities. National Locators assists companies with preplanning locates and as-builts for new installs and construction work. National Locators offers their specialized services throughout Canada and is a recognized industry leader.

For more information, please visit nationallocators.ca.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

