Adeia Signs Long-Term Semiconductor Patent License Agreement with Western Digital

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) ("Adeia" or the "Company"), the company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices, today announced that Western Digital (Nasdaq: WDC), a global leader in data storage solutions, entered into a long-term agreement to license Adeia’s semiconductor patent portfolio, including those relating to hybrid bonding.



“Western Digital continues to be a leader in the industries it serves with next-generation 3D NAND memory and storage solutions,” said Dana Escobar, chief licensing officer and general manager, semiconductor, at Adeia. “This agreement demonstrates the long-term value proposition offered by Adeia’s intellectual property portfolio to this vital sector of the semiconductor industry.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the past 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit www.adeia.com.

