Guerrilla RF Partners with RFMW to Provide Customers Best-in-Class Solutions and Support

Guerrilla RF, Inc. GUER, a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave communications semiconductors, announced signing an agreement with RFMW to distribute its high-performance MMICs and solutions. RFMW is one of the premier distributors of RF & microwave semiconductors. They provide components, value add, and design solutions through a first-rate technical sales and marketing organization. Guerrilla RF's collaboration with RFMW will increase the company's reach and strengthen customer relationships.

"RFMW is an outstanding addition to our industry-leading semiconductor partners. They bring a strong global presence, technical proficiency, and dedicated sales team that will strengthen Guerrilla RF's presence in key markets," stated Jeff Broxson, Vice President of Sales at Guerrilla RF. "RFMW has a rich history of providing engineering and distribution expertise for the global semiconductor market, and this partnership will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class solutions and support."

"We are excited to see how our partnership can help customers in high-growth markets, such as 5G, automotive, satellite communications, aerospace & defense," stated Joel Levine, President of RFMW. "By joining forces, we will be able to help Guerrilla RF's considerable momentum and ability to address the application challenges of a rapidly growing tech industry."

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. Acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, RFMW is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. XTG is a subsidiary of TTI Inc.'s Family of Specialists: TTI, Inc., Mouser Electronics, and Sager Electronics.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, that include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

