Fire & Flower Continues Improved Retail Performance in Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Results include the 9-week quarter and the 48-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for the Company's revised fiscal year end
Achievement of three consecutive quarters of year-over-year same store sales and retail gross margin percentage increase on the path to Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Recent Highlights:
TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") FAF FFLWF, today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022.
"2022 was a turnaround year for Fire & Flower, represented by three consecutive quarters of same store sales and gross margin growth. We look to 2023 as a transformative year where we anticipate achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA during the first half of the fiscal year through a disciplined approach to our core retail business, driving top line revenue, gross profit dollars and reducing our overhead expenses. We are delivering higher gross margin percentages with increased retail foot traffic, consumer price credibility and using our advanced Hifyre data capabilities to ensure that we have the most in-demand products for our customers," shared Stéphane Trudel, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower.
"Since we announced our Get-to-Green initiative earlier in 2022 we have focused on reducing operating expenses, simplifying our operations, increasing utilization of assets, and improving our management of working capital. We expect to generate annualized SG&A expense and lease savings of approximately $6.0 million in 2023 through various initiatives, including rationalizing overhead and administrative functions, subleasing underutilized properties, and the recent restructuring of our Pineapple Express delivery and logistics business to drive profitability across all segments.
"We continue to look towards consolidation in the industry and are actively pursuing opportunities that are fully accretive to our business with the long-term goal of achieving 10% market share through a high quality and profitable retail network. In addition, our strategic relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard continues through our co-located store program that already has provided key learnings to inform future developments in Canada, the U.S. and Europe."
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year ended
|
(In thousands of Canadian
|
31-Dec-22
(9 weeks)
|
29-Oct-22
(13 weeks)
|
29-Jan-22
|
31-Dec-22
|
29-Jan-22
|
Total Revenue
|
30,501
|
43,835
|
42,697
|
156,022
|
175,499
|
Gross Profit
|
7,424
|
11,823
|
13,705
|
41,112
|
62,094
|
Gross Profit Percentage
|
24.3 %
|
27.0 %
|
32.1 %
|
26.4 %
|
35.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(3,809)
|
(2,811)
|
(2,410)
|
(14,968)
|
5,120
|
Net loss
|
(29,945)
|
(28,085)
|
(19,449)
|
(89,493)
|
(63,588)
|
Basic loss per share
|
(0.66)
|
(0.62)
|
(0.54)
|
(2.07)
|
(1.89)
Financial & Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
Segment Revenue
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except
|
31-Dec-22
(9 weeks)
|
29-Oct-22
(13 weeks)
|
29-Jan-22
|
31-Dec-22
|
29-Jan-22
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
22,882
|
32,985
|
31,670
|
115,780
|
130,823
|
Wholesale and Logistics
|
5,878
|
7,869
|
6,969
|
30,670
|
30,336
|
Digital Platform
|
1,741
|
2,981
|
4,058
|
9,572
|
14,340
|
Total Revenue
|
30,501
|
43,835
|
42,697
|
156,022
|
175,499
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(In thousands of Canadian dollars
|
31-Dec-22
(9 weeks)
|
29-Oct-22
(13 weeks)
|
29-Jan-22
|
31-Dec-22
|
29-Jan-22
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
(1,905)
|
(2,779)
|
(2,077)
|
(11,913)
|
1,223
|
Wholesale and Logistics
|
(1,064)
|
(90)
|
1,010
|
(1,667)
|
4,725
|
Digital Platform
|
639
|
1,449
|
1,885
|
4,446
|
7,708
|
Corporate
|
(1,479)
|
(1,391)
|
(3,228)
|
(5,834)
|
(8,536)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
(3,809)
|
(2,811)
|
(2,410)
|
(14,968)
|
5,120
Retail
Wholesale and Logistics
Hifyre™ Digital Platform
Updates Subsequent to December 31, 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
9 Weeks Ended
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
48 Weeks Ended
|
52 Weeks Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
January 29, 2022
|
December 31, 2022
|
January 29, 2022
|
Net loss– as reported
|
(29,945)
|
(19,461)
|
(89,493)
|
(63,592)
|
(Gain) loss on revaluation of derivative liability
|
(78)
|
(7,558)
|
(882)
|
8,545
|
Finance costs, net
|
1,009
|
1,505
|
5,340
|
7,245
|
Income taxes, net
|
(239)
|
1,330
|
1,656
|
2,452
|
Share-based compensation
|
124
|
468
|
2,074
|
3,174
|
Acquisition and strategic initiative professional fees
|
314
|
1,306
|
1,193
|
3,094
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
3,501
|
5,495
|
19,759
|
19,080
|
Restructuring, impairment and other costs, net
|
21,474
|
14,505
|
45,742
|
25,122
|
Foreign exchange gain
|
31
|
-
|
(357)
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(3,809)
|
(2,410)
|
(14,968)
|
5,120
Non-IFRS Measures – Adjusted EBITDA
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a Non-IFRS metric used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be fully comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as the income (loss) for the period, as reported, before income taxes and other expense (income) items such as finance costs, finance income, gains and losses related to derivative liability revaluations and debt extinguishments, and adjusted for share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, impairment expenses, restructuring charges and acquisitions, foreign exchange differences and strategic initiative professional fees. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure is a useful metric to evaluate its core operating performance and uses this measure to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, frequently use Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. We caution readersthat Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net income (loss) as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating activities. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is presented above.
Adjusted EBITDA for the 48 week Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was negative $15.0 million.
Webcast & Conference Call
Fire & Flower will host a webcast and conference call with Stéphane Trudel, Chief Executive Officer, John Chou, Chief Financial Officer and Chris Bolivar, EVP Commercial and Growth at 8:30 a.m. EDT on March 28, 2022. The webcast will discuss Fire & Flower's Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial and operational results and the Company's plans for 2023.
Dial-In Information
Canada and United States dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 470 1428
International: +1 404 975 4839
Access code: 644072
Webcast Sign-Up
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/933430860
Replay Information (Available until April 18, 2023)
Canada and United States (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403
International: +1 929 458 6194
Replay Access Code: 163848
Upon completion of the live conference call, a replay of the conference call will be accessible on Fire & Flower's website at https://investors.fireandflower.com/.
Fire & Flower's financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period are available on Fire & Flower's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on Fire & Flower's website at https://investors.fireandflower.com.
About Fire & Flower
Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 90 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.
Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.
Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Firebird Delivery brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.
To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit https://www.fireandflower.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, political and social uncertainties, demand for the Common Shares, market conditions, the timing and ability of the Company to achieve Positive Adjusted EBITDA, and the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms.
No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2023 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the nine weeks ended December 31, 2022 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
