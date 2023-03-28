Orvis endorses The Bitterroot Mile Club as premier fly-fishing lodge

Montana riverfront luxury property joins industry leader's exclusive list of world-class resorts

HAMILTON, Mont., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC), a first-class luxury resort on the banks of Montana's pristine Bitterroot River, announced today that it has become an Orvis-endorsed partner. This honor is only bestowed on fly-fishing resorts that meet the outdoor outfitter's elite endorsement program requirements, including unparalleled service and respect for natural resources.

"This endorsement from Orvis is a great honor within the fly-fishing community, and we're proud to have made this exclusive list," said Scott Woolfolk, who owns and operates TBMC with his wife, Danka. "When we opened The Bitterroot Mile Club in 2020, we wanted to be known as a 5-star resort that offered our guests a complete package of elegance. Whether our guests come for the unique fishing experience or simply to unwind, TBMC offers them luxurious accommodations in the heart of one of the nation's most beautiful and tranquil settings."

Woolfolk said TBMC began its journey toward receiving the Orvis endorsement through its partnership with Latitudes Outfitting Company, a Hamilton, Montana fishing and hunting outfitter that is also an Orvis-endorsed partner. Latitudes provides fly-fishing guide services for customers who want to fish in western Montana and offers lodging exclusively with TBMC.

It was through Latitudes' work with Orvis that TBMC was introduced to the national outdoor outfitting company.

"We are excited to recognize The Bitterroot Mile Club as part of the Orvis-endorsed network of world-class destinations," said Tom Evenson, the endorsement programs manager for The Orvis Company, Inc. "Our Orvis-endorsed partners represent the best fly-fishing and wingshooting lodges, outfitters, and guides in the most exceptional destinations throughout the world. These operations are vetted and selected by experts who bring their vast expertise in fly fishing, wingshooting, and travel to choose the finest experiences worldwide.

"Not only do we choose partners who are best-in-class, but we are proud to work only with partners who share Orvis' values: authenticity, passion, personal connections, inviting environments, and a commitment to fun. In addition, it is vitally important that our Orvis-endorsed partners not only conduct themselves with the health of the natural environment top of mind but also serve as leaders for conservation."

TBMC offers contemporary mountain modern accommodations in their main lodge, as well as cabins, glamping huts and bungalows. Amenities include a pickle ball court, a Bocce ball court, a cold plunge pool, hot tubs, game and entertainment areas, private decks and fine dining. To maintain the exclusive and private experience of TBMC, the resort only accepts reservations for the entire property with a maximum of 18 guests.

TBMC plans to add a large outdoor pavilion this fall and will increase its room count with some unique accommodations in the near future.

"We deliver a special kind of experience here whether you've come to fish or simply to relax," Woolfolk said. "The beauty of the area provides visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature even as they are enjoying the white-glove treatment of a 5-star resort. It's the best of both worlds."

About The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC)

The Bitterroot Mile Club (TBMC) is a luxury resort on the banks of Montana's pristine Bitterroot River. TBMC offers unique private waterfront getaways in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains for visitors seeking exclusive outdoor escapes, from fly-fishing and fine dining to winter sports and spellbinding backcountry scenery. For more information, visit https://www.bitterrootmile.com/.

About The Orvis Company

Founded in 1856, we believe the most meaningful experiences are created by sharing the love of nature and being inspired by its endless possibilities. Orvis pioneered the mail order industry in the United States, operates more than 80 retail stores in the U.S and the U.K., and maintains a network of over 400 dealers worldwide as a trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world. We promise to open the door to extraordinary outdoor experiences, and to protect nature by committing 5% of our pretax profits each year to conservation efforts worldwide. For more information, visit www.orvis.com.

