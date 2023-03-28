Inbound Health Exceeds 5,000 Acute Care-at-Home Episodes in its Partnership with Allina Health

Powered by Inbound Health's comprehensive platform, Allina Health's Home Hospital Care Program is now one of the largest in the nation

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

Inbound Health, a company that enables health systems and health plans to offer hospital-at-home and skilled nursing-at-home programs, has announced today that their proprietary platform has enabled Allina Health to successfully conduct over 5,000 home-based acute care episodes. Data generated from the 5,000+ historical episodes show that Allina Health is caring for patients with high severity of illness yet achieving outsized clinical outcomes. Since the program's inception, the average severity of illness score for the home hospital cohort of patients was 24.3% higher than that of the cohort of patients that were referred to a facility-based care setting. At the same time, the program generated a potentially preventable readmissions score of .91, outperforming brick-and-mortar post-acute care settings. The program has generated an average NPS score of 86, demonstrating that patients and their family members prefer this level of care when clinically appropriate.

Through this partnership, Inbound Health provides a wide complement of capabilities required to power this innovative level of care that include home-based care pathways, virtual care teams, engagement and workflow technology, analytics, supply chain partnerships, logistical oversight, and payer contracting. Allina Health has leveraged this program to manage a wider swath of the continuum of care for its patients, thereby ensuring that care is delivered in a safe, coordinated, and patient-centric manner. The company combines biometric monitoring, digital surveillance, in-home nursing and therapy, virtual visits with hospitalists and geriatricians, and a comprehensive supply chain to deliver a safe and high-quality care program. The company's flexible partnership structure enables Allina Health to leverage its existing assets and capabilities while relying on Inbound Health to fill the gaps required to scale these programs across its service area.

"Allina Heath's home hospital program represents a new level of care - one that provides safe and high-quality care in a more comfortable setting at a lower cost," said Emily Downing, Allina Health's Chief Clinical Officer for Population Health. "Our partnership with Inbound Health will enable us to offer Home Hospital Care to more patients throughout Minnesota and to continue to enhance care and service offerings for our Home Hospital care patients. We are excited for what lies ahead of us in this important partnership."

Inbound Health has proven that the program lowers the total cost-of-care by 30-40% on a risk-adjusted basis while achieving similar or improved clinical outcomes when compared to traditional facility-based care. These outcomes have enabled Inbound Health and Allina Health to develop unique episodic-based payer contracts with multiple Commercial and Medicare Advantage payers in Minnesota, a payment model that the company plans on replicating with partners in other markets.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota was an early supporter of Inbound Health through its network agreement with Allina Health. "We are committed to advancing emerging care models to improve the patient experience and lower the total cost of care," said Eric Hoag, Vice President of Provider Relations at Blue Cross. "We continue to be excited about offering this new level of care to our members when clinically appropriate and look forward to ongoing collaboration as the model is expanded."

Inbound Health has successfully cared for patients across 350 different disease states. While the program was developed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of the patients they serve today, alongside Allina Health, are not COVID-positive. The company is in multiple discussions with other health systems and health plans in different parts of the United States and expects to launch in several new markets over the next year. In addition, over the next year Inbound Health is investing over $10 million in its proprietary technology and analytics platform, which has been developed based on the experience garnered over the past three years.

"We are very proud of the fact that our partnership with Allina Health has delivered safe and high-quality care at a lower total cost," said Dave Kerwar, CEO of Inbound Health. "Inbound Health brings the capabilities and experience to help our partners address real problems including challenges with inpatient capacity, length of stay increases due to post-acute care bed availability, the total cost of care, and patient experience. We are particularly proud of the fact that alongside Allina Health, we are increasing not just the volume of patients served but also the variety of disease states and referral settings. Over the past year, non-covid admissions have increased by 80%, and admissions from the Emergency Department have grown by 10%. These results demonstrate Inbound's ability to support scaling health system programs and indicate a strong outlook for hospital-at-home beyond the typical COVID use case."

To learn more, visit http://www.inboundhealth.com.

About Inbound Health

Inbound Health provides a full stack of capabilities that enables health systems and health plans to offer hospital and skilled nursing facility-level care in the home. With a commitment to quality and compassionate care, Inbound Health has treated over 5,000 patients across 350+ DRGs and counting, and will further customize the care model to the needs and strategies of its partners. Learn more at http://www.inboundhealth.com.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 12 hospitals, 14 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, home oxygen and medical equipment, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19244591.htm