Formaldehyde Market Size & Share to Surpass $11.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Formaldehyde Market was valued at USD 7.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 11.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Overview
Since Formaldehyde is used extensively in the manufacturing of furniture as well as construction and remodeling projects, its use is rising worldwide. The growth is also attributed to because of their exceptional thermal and chemical resistance, Formaldehyde-based resins are utilized to make parts for cars and airplanes.
We forecast that the building and construction category in the Formaldehyde market sales will account for more than 20% in the forecasted period. Wood goods used in cabinetry, shelves, flooring, etc., are produced on a massive scale using resins based on Formaldehyde. These resins also offer stronger bonding in fewer pieces.
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Paint Industry is Expected to Increase to Support Market Expansion
The need for high-performance paints & coatings is projected to be driven by continuing improvements in paint technology that provide superior coatings for usage in architecture, automotive, and electronics applications. Paints and coatings are produced using Formaldehyde derivatives, such as para Formaldehyde. They serve as a tough primer that gives the finished product a clear coat of paint, increasing industry demand.
Increasing the Usage of Para Formaldehyde in the Agrochemical Industry will Accelerate Formaldehyde Industry to Drive Market Growth
The market's increasing investment rate is a significant driver throughout the predicted period. Considered to be the smallest kind of polyoxymethylene is para Formaldehyde. Due to their low acid content, which aids in gloss control and thermal stability, these polymerized derivatives of Formaldehyde are used in coating applications. Additionally, the market share for Formaldehyde may increase because of the expanding agriculture sector, which is driven by trends to use as much arable land as possible and the growing population.
Top Players in the Global Formaldehyde Market
Top Trends in Global Formaldehyde Market
Top Report Findings
Recent Developments in the Global Formaldehyde Market
Urea Formaldehyde Category in Formaldehyde Market to Generate a Considerable Revenue in Forecast Period
For better understanding, based on the Derivatives outlook, the Formaldehyde market is divided into Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, polyacetal resins, 1,4 butanediol, methylene bis hexamethylenetetramine, and Other Deriatives.
The Urea Formaldehyde (UF) category dominated the market. This is linked to the product's expanding use in a number of end-use industries, including agriculture, foundry sand, paper, textiles, electrical appliances, and wood glue. Due to their high tensile strength, flexural modulus, low water absorption, elongation at break, high thermal distortion temperature, high surface hardness, mold shrinkage, and volume resistance.
On the other hand, the Melamine Formaldehyde (MF) category is anticipated to grow significantly, including moisture resistance, thermal stability, scratch resistance, flame retardancy, strength, and hardness. In the markets for plastic food containers and plastic plates, MF is a better alternative to UF due to its qualities, including gloss, toughness, and ability to maintain a dust-free surface. Over the projection period, these factors are likely to increase the demand for MF.
Asia Pacific Region in Formaldehyde Market to Generate a Good Chunk of the Global Revenue
The market for Formaldehyde is predicted to be dominated by the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). Demand for Formaldehyde for usage in many sectors is rising quickly in emerging economies like China and India. The amount of Formaldehyde used to make fuel has increased. The demand for Formaldehyde is being driven by nations looking for a less expensive alternative to oil.
Besides, the North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The demand for Formaldehyde is also anticipated to rise in the United States. The Formaldehyde market is also anticipated to be driven by the rising production of panels, laminates, and pentaerythritol in this region.
Global Formaldehyde Market Segmentation
By Derivatives
By End Uses
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 7.9 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 11.4 Billion
|CAGR
|5.4% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Foremark Performance Chemicals, Hexion, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Capital Resin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Alfa Aesar, Ashland, Perstorp, LRBG Chemicals Inc.
|Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
Key Questions Answered in the Formaldehyde Market Report are:
Blog: