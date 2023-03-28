Gunderson Direct's Better Every Day Mailer Wins Best in Category and Additional Summit Awards

Gunderson Direct's Better Every Day mailer received a Best Of Category award in the 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards, two Silver awards, and a Bronze award in the 2022 Summit Creative Awards.

HAYWARD, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct's Better Every Day mailer has been recognized by the Summit International Awards in multiple categories across two competitions.

Mike Gunderson, Founder and CEO of Gunderson Direct, commented, "One of our core values is 'Seek Good Karma.' We also strive to create engaging direct mail that truly drives response! Winning these awards is truly an honor. But knowing our values, creativity, and teamwork have substantially impacted the Special Forces Sports Foundation by raising over $50,000 — that's why we keep at it every day!"

Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards

Competing in the 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards, the Better Every Day mailer received the coveted Best Of Category award in the Integrated Campaign, B2B category.

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award recognizes and rewards companies for innovative and leading-edge creative work that uses strategy and results-based effectiveness to create solutions in today's marketplace. In 2022, the competition received 1900+ entries across 14 countries.

Summit Creative Awards

Among thousands of submissions from 20 countries, the Better Every Day mailer received Silver in the Industry Self-Promotion Collateral category, Silver in the PR Program/Event category, and Bronze in the Direct Marketing – B2B category in the 2022 Summit Creative Awards.

The Summit Creative Award recognizes the best in websites, design, video, advertising, mobile, and social from firms under $30 million in billings.

Gunderson Direct's Better Every Day mailer

The Better Every Day mailer arrived in recipients' mailboxes in February 2022. Each dimensional mailer included a jump rope, sweatband, scorecard, sharpie, and an instruction sheet, along with an overarching inspirational message to make the world a better place every day, both for the recipients and children with special needs.

They were challenged to complete increasing sets of exercises throughout the week and encouraged to post their successes on social media. Each social post equaled a donation towards the Special Forces Sports Foundation, which pairs children with disabilities with high school and collegiate athletes to include them in team sports that would otherwise not be available to them.

The effort led to $52,885 in donations, exceeding expectations by thousands of dollars.

