Chip Antenna Market to Surpass US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032 Amid High Penetration of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) | Persistence Market Research

The global chip antenna market revenues reached US$ 3.0 billion in 2022. Overall sales of chip antennas are forecast to increase at 9.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, the global Chip Antenna Market value will exceed US$ 7.7 billion.



Demand will remain high for dielectric chip antennas globally. This is due to growing usage of these antennas in a wide range of electronic devices. As per Persistence Market Research, the target segment will expand at 9.8% CAGR through 2032.

Growing usage of chip antennas in consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries is driving the global market forward. Rising penetration of IoT and 5G is another factor fueling chip antenna demand.

The need for chip antennas is rising everywhere. The market is growing as a result of the rising use of high-end sensing and perception technologies for ground and aerial mobility applications.

The chip antenna market is developing as a result of the demand, which is mostly coming from the IT and telecom sectors and is continually rising. Also, the market for chip antennas will expand as a result of the growth of application areas for antenna-on-chip technology.

Rapid shift towards smart homes and connected cars will further create growth prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways from Chip Antenna Market Report:

Global chip antenna sales are likely to soar at 9.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

By product type, dielectric chip antenna demand will increase at 9.8% CAGR through 2032.

Based on application type, Bluetooth segment will progress at 9.7% CAGR.

Chip antenna demand in the United States will rise at 8.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

China chip antenna market size is set to reach 2.0 billion by 2032.

Sales of chip antennas in Korea are forecast to increase at 10.4% CAGR.

The United Kingdom chip antenna will expand at 8.3% CAGR through 2032.

Japan market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

"Growing penetration of wireless devices worldwide will elevate chip antenna demand. Besides this, development of new advanced chip antenna solutions will bode well for the market." Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Vishay Technology Inc., Partron Co. Ltd., Yageo Corporation, Johanson Technology Inc., INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd., Pulse Electronics, Antenova M2M, Linx Technologies, Taoglas, Fractus S.A., and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation are leading manufacturers of chip antennas profiled in the report.

These players are focusing on broadening their product lines to meet end user demand. They are also adopting merger & acquisition strategy to expand their footprint.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, SKF5G, a new 5G-FR1 multiband series of antennas was launched by Pulse. The SKF5G is a brand-new low-profile multiband antenna with excellent performance across all important bands.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the chip antenna market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the chip antenna market categorized by

Product type (LTCC chip antenna and dielectric chip antenna),

(LTCC chip antenna and dielectric chip antenna), Application type (WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, dual band/multi band and GPS/GNSS),

(WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, dual band/multi band and GPS/GNSS), End-user industry (automotive, healthcare, industrial and retail, smart grid/smart home, and consumer electronics)

(automotive, healthcare, industrial and retail, smart grid/smart home, and consumer electronics) Across several regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

