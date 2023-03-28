Pappas: Cook County property taxes due April 3

There were 2,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,627 in the last 365 days.
CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners have less than a week to pay First Installment bills for 2022 property taxes, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.
Taxes must be paid by Monday, April 3, 2023, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. Payments made online at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. on April 3 will be recorded as on time.
"The majority of property owners are taking our advice and paying property taxes online," Pappas said. "It's the hassle-free way to pay from the comfort of your home. Plus, you get an emailed receipt after you pay."
First Installment bills are typically due March 1, but state lawmakers had to extend the due date because Second Installment bills for 2021's taxes were late last year. Nearly 1.8 million Tax Year 2022 First Installment bills were sent out in early March.
To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:
You can also pay your property tax bill:
Partial payments are accepted. Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as currently mandated under state law.
