Pappas: Cook County property taxes due April 3

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners have less than a week to pay First Installment bills for 2022 property taxes, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

Taxes must be paid by Monday, April 3, 2023, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. Payments made online at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. on April 3 will be recorded as on time.

"The majority of property owners are taking our advice and paying property taxes online," Pappas said. "It's the hassle-free way to pay from the comfort of your home. Plus, you get an emailed receipt after you pay."

First Installment bills are typically due March 1, but state lawmakers had to extend the due date because Second Installment bills for 2021's taxes were late last year. Nearly 1.8 million Tax Year 2022 First Installment bills were sent out in early March.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

  • Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"
  • Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number
  • There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

You can also pay your property tax bill:

  • At any Chase Bank location
  • From a checking or savings account at more than 200 participating community banks
  • By mail with a U.S. postmark no later than April 3, 2023
  • At the Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois 60602

Partial payments are accepted. Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as currently mandated under state law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pappas-cook-county-property-taxes-due-april-3-301782751.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

