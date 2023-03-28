Submit Release
Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America's largest restaurant chain and the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:

  • Bradesco BBI 9th Brazil Investment Forum. This in-person event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from Tuesday, April 4 to Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and the Company will participate on both days.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company's IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 12/31/2022). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange ARCO. To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

