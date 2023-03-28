Global Food Dehydrators Market Size is Projected to Hit $3.51 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 6.12%, Research Analysis by Zion Market Research

[205 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Food Dehydrators Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.12% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Lem End-uses Holding LLC, Tribest Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Koolatron Corporation, National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO), Excalibur Dehydrator, Vitality4Life Pty Limited, National Presto Industries, Inc., STX International, The Sausage Maker, Inc., Avantco Equipment, Guangdong IKE Industrial co., Ltd., Aroma Housewares Company, Kihara Works Co., Ltd., JBT Corporation, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Food Dehydrators Market By Energy Source (Solar, Biofuel, Electricity), By End-Use (Commercial And Domestic), By Technology (Horizontal Airflow And Vertical Airflow), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Food Dehydrators Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.51 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Food Dehydrators? How big is the Food Dehydrators Industry?

Report Overview:

The global food dehydrators market size was worth around USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.51 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.12% between 2023 and 2030.

Food dehydrators are devices that are used to reduce water content from food products for various purposes including increasing the shelf life of the food items as well as ensuring that the nutrition value remains intact while reducing the overall volume of the product. These devices obtain energy from different types of sources including electric power, solar energy, or biofuel and they may have different food capacities. Some dehydrators are meant for removing water content from a large volume of food products which is mainly used in a commercial setting while some food dehydrators are used for domestic purposes which means that they have lesser food capacity.

A commercially available food dehydrator consists of air vents, an electric fan, and a heating element along with food trays that act as a storing unit. All of these components form the basic parts of a food dehydrator. Most of the edible items can be dehydrated at a temperature of 54°C while some products may require a higher temperature which is as high as 68 °C. Food dehydrators work most efficiently when there is constant temperature and airflow maintained across the container.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/food-dehydrators-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 205+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Food Dehydrators Market: Growth Factors

The global food dehydrators market is projected to grow due to the several benefits associated with dehydrated food products which have led to a tremendous demand for these items in the commercial world. This method allows for the food product to maintain nutritional value as compared to the use of any other preservation method. Minimum nutrition is lost in this process. Furthermore, the amount of work required for improving product shelf life with food dehydrators is less as compared to other measures that limit the use of humans and other resources. In case, the machine runs out of power, dehydrated food does not lose its edibility and remains safe for consumption.

Food dehydration is an important technique deployed by various food agencies including government and private to prevent food loss since such items can be consumed over a long period of time. Given the amount of food wastage witnessed worldwide, various agencies have taken up measures that allow them to track and reduce food wastage which is currently one of the leading concerns of global leaders. In addition to this, food dehydrators are known to be cost-effective since they can help consumers save a lot of extra or additional costs for preserving food items.

One of the key concerns of the global food dehydrator industry players is the availability of raw materials to manufacture dehydrators. Since the political dynamics between the eastern and western countries are registering a shift in power along with war-like situations induced due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there is a certain degree of risk associated with raw material price fluctuation along with international trade relationship which could impact the global market growth during the projection period. Furthermore, dehydrated food items are known to be high in calories which can be a leading cause of weight gain thus restricting product adoption amongst the end consumers.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/food-dehydrators-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.51 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Lem End-uses Holding LLC, Tribest Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Koolatron Corporation, National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO), Excalibur Dehydrator, Vitality4Life Pty Limited, National Presto Industries, Inc., STX International, The Sausage Maker, Inc., Avantco Equipment, Guangdong IKE Industrial co., Ltd., Aroma Housewares Company, Kihara Works Co., Ltd., and JBT Corporation Key Segment By Energy Source, By End-Use, By Technology, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Food Dehydrators Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global food dehydrators market is segmented based on the energy source, end-use, technology, and region

Based on the energy source, the global market is divided into solar, biofuel, and electricity.

In 2022, the global market witnessed the highest growth in the electricity segment. It dominated more than 42.5% of the total revenue

The growth is driven by the higher preference from the consumer end and the rising expenses of adopting electricity-run dehydrators since they offer ease of convenience and provider better results

They also offer control panels that allow consumers to have a better handle over the process while also offering uniform heat dispersion which means that food items are better dehydrated

Based on end-use, the global market segments are commercial and domestic

In 2022, the commercial segment was the largest contributor in terms of segmental revenue. It held dominance over 40.1% of the industry sales

The food & beverages sector contributed the highest revenue in the commercial segment as it is one of the largest consumers of the large-scale food dehydrators

In this sector, the devices are mainly used to dry products like meats, vegetables, and fruits which helps to improve the shelf-life and the nutritional value of the product

Based on technology, the global market is divided into horizontal airflow and vertical airflow

The global Food Dehydrators market is segmented as follows:

By Energy Source

Solar

Biofuel

Electricity

By End-Use

Commercial

Domestic

By Technology

Horizontal Airflow

Vertical Airflow



Browse the full “Food Dehydrators Market By Energy Source (Solar, Biofuel, Electricity), By End-Use (Commercial and Domestic), By Technology (Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-dehydrators-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food Dehydrators market include -

Lem End-uses Holding LLC

Tribest Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Koolatron Corporation

National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO)

Excalibur Dehydrator

Vitality4Life Pty Limited

National Presto Industries Inc.

STX International

The Sausage Maker Inc.

Avantco Equipment

Guangdong IKE Industrial co. Ltd.

Aroma Housewares Company

Kihara Works Co. Ltd.

JBT Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Food Dehydrators market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Food Dehydrators market size was valued at around US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.51 billion by 2030.

The food dehydrators market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for processed food items

Based on energy source segmentation, electricity was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on technology segmentation, horizontal airflow was the leading technology in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/food-dehydrators-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Dehydrators industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Dehydrators Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Food Dehydrators Industry?

What segments does the Food Dehydrators Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Dehydrators Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Energy Source, By End-Use, By Technology, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7127

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global food dehydrators market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in North America with the US growing at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. The increasing investments in the food & beverages segment along with the use of modern and advanced technologies to meet the growing demand from the segment are expected to help boost the requirement for large-capacity food dehydrators in the regional market. Additionally, the research & development toward eliminating the existing drawbacks of modern food dehydrators in terms of capacity and versatility is an exceptional point of growth. In Asia-Pacific, the expansion period may witness new opportunities due to the increasing number of domestic players and rising activities toward managing food wastage in the regional economies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2022, JUA Technologies International (JTI), which is an India-based agriculture technology startup, announced that it had received 2-year funding from the US Department of Agriculture. The funds allocated will be used for the development of a multipurpose dehydration technology that will run on solar energy

In July 2019, Kinosol launched its solar-run food dehydrator in the US market. The company has already sold its product called Orenda in multiple countries and in 2019 it made its entry into the US market by making certain required changes to the product

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/food-dehydrators-market

Food Dehydrators Market: Opportunities

Growing urban population to provide growth opportunities

The world is steadily moving toward urbanization with a large segment of the population adopting urban lifestyles every year. Influenced by factors like increasing government initiatives, foreign direct investment (FDA), and an increase in the number of domestic players have allowed people to transform their lifestyle habits. This trend could act as an excellent opportunity for businesses operating in this segment by offering cost-effective and operation-efficient products to new consumers.

Food Dehydrators Market: Challenges

Limited food capacity to act as a major challenge

One of the key challenges faced by the global food dehydrators market is the limited food capacity held by food dehydrators. In the commercial or domestic segment, the available products have a relatively lesser load-carrying capacity which impacts the overall efficiency of the product. The demand for dehydrated food is rising exponentially. However, there is a significant gap between the availability of dehydrators and corresponding services. As the demand continues to rise, businesses must invest in developing dehydrators with larger food capacity to stay in synchronization with the demand.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is food dehydrators market?

Which key factors will influence food dehydrators market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the food dehydrators market during 2022-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the food dehydrators market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the food dehydrators market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the food dehydrators market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Amaranth Oil Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/amaranth-oil-market

Palm Oil Market Analysis by Derivative (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake, and Others), and for Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants and Other Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2015 – 2021: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/palm-oil-market

Pet Food (Wet Food, Dry Food, Nutrition, Snacks and Others) for Cats, Dogs and Other Animals: U.S Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-food-market

Button Mushroom Market by Application (Fresh Mushrooms and Processed Mushrooms): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/button-mushroom-market

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market by Ingredients (Spices, Herbs and Seasonings, Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry, Seafood, Diary Ingredients, Cereals and Pulses, Tea Blends and Others), and by Sterilization Method (Heat, Moisture, Radiation and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-ingredients-sterilization-market

Citrus Fiber Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/citrus-fiber-market

Baby Drinks Market by Type (Infant Formula and Baby Juice) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarket, Pharmacy/ Medical Stores, Specialty Stores and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-drinks-market

Breakfast Cereals Market by Ingredient Type (Wheat, Rice, Oat, Corn, and Barley), by Process (Hot Cereals, and Ready-to-Eat Cereals), and by Application (Convenience Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Online Distribution and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/breakfast-cereals-market

Cream Market for Food Service Industry by Cream Type (Dairy Cream and Vegetable/Blended Cream) and by Food Service Channel Type (Restaurants, Cafes, Hotels/ Motels, Functional Caterers, Bakeries and Pastries, and Pubs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cream-market

Food Service Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal and Others), by Type (Paper & Paperboard, Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Beverages Cans and Others), and by Application (Meat & Poultry, Beverages, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-service-packaging-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?