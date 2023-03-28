Global Food Dehydrators Market Size is Projected to Hit $3.51 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 6.12%, Research Analysis by Zion Market Research

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,531 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Food Dehydrators Market By Energy Source (Solar, Biofuel, Electricity), By End-Use (Commercial And Domestic), By Technology (Horizontal Airflow And Vertical Airflow), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.
"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Food Dehydrators Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.51 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."
What are Food Dehydrators? How big is the Food Dehydrators Industry?
Report Overview:
The global food dehydrators market size was worth around USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.51 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.12% between 2023 and 2030.
Food dehydrators are devices that are used to reduce water content from food products for various purposes including increasing the shelf life of the food items as well as ensuring that the nutrition value remains intact while reducing the overall volume of the product. These devices obtain energy from different types of sources including electric power, solar energy, or biofuel and they may have different food capacities. Some dehydrators are meant for removing water content from a large volume of food products which is mainly used in a commercial setting while some food dehydrators are used for domestic purposes which means that they have lesser food capacity.
A commercially available food dehydrator consists of air vents, an electric fan, and a heating element along with food trays that act as a storing unit. All of these components form the basic parts of a food dehydrator. Most of the edible items can be dehydrated at a temperature of 54°C while some products may require a higher temperature which is as high as 68 °C. Food dehydrators work most efficiently when there is constant temperature and airflow maintained across the container.
Global Food Dehydrators Market: Growth Factors
The global food dehydrators market is projected to grow due to the several benefits associated with dehydrated food products which have led to a tremendous demand for these items in the commercial world. This method allows for the food product to maintain nutritional value as compared to the use of any other preservation method. Minimum nutrition is lost in this process. Furthermore, the amount of work required for improving product shelf life with food dehydrators is less as compared to other measures that limit the use of humans and other resources. In case, the machine runs out of power, dehydrated food does not lose its edibility and remains safe for consumption.
Food dehydration is an important technique deployed by various food agencies including government and private to prevent food loss since such items can be consumed over a long period of time. Given the amount of food wastage witnessed worldwide, various agencies have taken up measures that allow them to track and reduce food wastage which is currently one of the leading concerns of global leaders. In addition to this, food dehydrators are known to be cost-effective since they can help consumers save a lot of extra or additional costs for preserving food items.
One of the key concerns of the global food dehydrator industry players is the availability of raw materials to manufacture dehydrators. Since the political dynamics between the eastern and western countries are registering a shift in power along with war-like situations induced due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there is a certain degree of risk associated with raw material price fluctuation along with international trade relationship which could impact the global market growth during the projection period. Furthermore, dehydrated food items are known to be high in calories which can be a leading cause of weight gain thus restricting product adoption amongst the end consumers.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 2.1 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 3.51 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|6.12% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Lem End-uses Holding LLC, Tribest Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Koolatron Corporation, National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO), Excalibur Dehydrator, Vitality4Life Pty Limited, National Presto Industries, Inc., STX International, The Sausage Maker, Inc., Avantco Equipment, Guangdong IKE Industrial co., Ltd., Aroma Housewares Company, Kihara Works Co., Ltd., and JBT Corporation
|Key Segment
|By Energy Source, By End-Use, By Technology, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Food Dehydrators Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global food dehydrators market is segmented based on the energy source, end-use, technology, and region
Based on the energy source, the global market is divided into solar, biofuel, and electricity.
Based on end-use, the global market segments are commercial and domestic
The global Food Dehydrators market is segmented as follows:
By Energy Source
By End-Use
By Technology
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food Dehydrators market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
The global food dehydrators market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in North America with the US growing at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. The increasing investments in the food & beverages segment along with the use of modern and advanced technologies to meet the growing demand from the segment are expected to help boost the requirement for large-capacity food dehydrators in the regional market. Additionally, the research & development toward eliminating the existing drawbacks of modern food dehydrators in terms of capacity and versatility is an exceptional point of growth. In Asia-Pacific, the expansion period may witness new opportunities due to the increasing number of domestic players and rising activities toward managing food wastage in the regional economies.
By Region
Recent Developments
Food Dehydrators Market: Opportunities
Growing urban population to provide growth opportunities
The world is steadily moving toward urbanization with a large segment of the population adopting urban lifestyles every year. Influenced by factors like increasing government initiatives, foreign direct investment (FDA), and an increase in the number of domestic players have allowed people to transform their lifestyle habits. This trend could act as an excellent opportunity for businesses operating in this segment by offering cost-effective and operation-efficient products to new consumers.
Food Dehydrators Market: Challenges
Limited food capacity to act as a major challenge
One of the key challenges faced by the global food dehydrators market is the limited food capacity held by food dehydrators. In the commercial or domestic segment, the available products have a relatively lesser load-carrying capacity which impacts the overall efficiency of the product. The demand for dehydrated food is rising exponentially. However, there is a significant gap between the availability of dehydrators and corresponding services. As the demand continues to rise, businesses must invest in developing dehydrators with larger food capacity to stay in synchronization with the demand.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
