Semantix Introduces Data Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), a leading Latin American end-to-end data and enterprise AI platform provider (“Semantix”), today announced the launch of Semantix Data Marketplace, a new product that enables customers to leverage organized and curated third-party data.



The Semantix Data Marketplace offers a collection of public data sources that are expertly organized and curated within the Semantix Data Platform (“SDP”), strictly following data protection laws and regulations. With just a few clicks on the SDP, customers from different industries such as health, retail, and finance, can connect to these datasets, enrich their internal datasets, and gain valuable insights.

“Semantix already supports its customers throughout their entire data journey with a comprehensive end-to-end solution. Now, with the Semantix Data Marketplace, our customers have the ability to combine internal and third-party data sources, empowering users to make even better-informed decisions and drive growth,” said Leonardo Santos, CEO of Semantix. “Our customers can access a vast array of data that was previously difficult to obtain and analyze, enabling the creation of powerful AI algorithms with increased accuracy.”

In addition to current customers who are already utilizing the public data sources available on Semantix Data Marketplace, we are actively engaging with prospective customers to explore new opportunities for them to generate revenue by selling their data on our marketplace. Leveraging this new business adjacency, the Semantix Data Marketplace has the potential to significantly increase our total addressable market, with an estimated growth potential of US$ 5.7 billion by 2030, according to a market research report produced by Grand View Research.

To learn more about Semantix Data Marketplace, visit https://marketing.semantix.ai/lp-data-marketplace-en.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data and enterprise AI software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit ir.semantix.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties disclosed in documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

