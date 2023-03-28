Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,657 in the last 365 days.

GTT Announces Enhanced Collaboration With Microsoft to Support Operator Connect Capabilities

GTT works with Microsoft Teams to deliver a resilient, easy-to-use calling solution to boost enterprise efficiency and productivity

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced that it was designated as a certified partner for Microsoft Operator Connect, giving clients a simpler and more reliable path to the productivity gains of integrated SIP Trunking voice-over-IP service integrated with Microsoft Teams.

As more enterprises adopt the voice-over-IP capabilities of Microsoft Teams, a disruptive unified communications tool used by enterprises around the world to increase employee productivity, Operator Connect provides a tool for administrators to assign Teams user numbers and call plans more quickly and efficiently. With today’s announcement, GTT is positioned to deliver those capabilities on a global scale.

“GTT’s Operator Connect offers direct peering and integration with Microsoft Teams worldwide in a way that is easy and quick to deploy and offers superior support and reliability,” said Todd Kiehn, senior vice president of Strategy & Product, GTT. “As a certified partner, GTT now provides our SIP Trunking service integrated with Microsoft Teams to give customers a resilient, easy-to-use calling solution to help their employees to stay productive. Regardless of whether we are working with a new or existing customer, the joint solution provides an easy onboarding process and simple and quick access to voice calling over a collaboration platform which our customers’ employees are already familiar with.”

Delivering critical business communication capabilities over a single IP connection, GTT SIP Trunking improves collaboration and infrastructure efficiency to help drive productivity and efficiency. GTT’s fully redundant, global and robust SIP-based network has been purpose-built to meet the demands of bandwidth-intensive applications like Microsoft Teams. The company delivers SIP Trunking across a diverse, low-latency Tier 1 IP backbone network that covers six continents and includes geographically redundant session border controllers to facilitate scalability.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Americas:
Brad Bass, GTT
+1-240-418-0168
brad.bass@gtt.net
       Europe:
Siria Nielsen, GTT
+31-6-2835-4259
siria.nielsen@gtt.net
       GTT Investor Relations:
Charlie Lucas, VP of Finance, GTT
InvestorRelations@gtt.net

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube
Read our latest blog here


Primary Logo

You just read:

GTT Announces Enhanced Collaboration With Microsoft to Support Operator Connect Capabilities

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more