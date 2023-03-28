DIY Robot Arm Demand Is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2033; Grippers Will Captures 28.5% Share Globally | Fact.MR

Increasing start-up trends can increase the Sales of DIY robot arms due to the low budget factor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 10-year projection from 2023 to 2033 is provided in Fact.MR's recent study on the DIY Robot Arm Market. Other details include significant market-shaping aspects including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The market is segmented into product type, payload capacity, robot axes, application, end user, and region to make the information for clear understanding of key trends.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, the global DIY robot arm market is likely to reach the valuation of US$ 928.5 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The DIY robotic arm will be highly in demand as it can be used in startups who engage in food & beverage business to meet the target of bulk quantity orders.

Robotic automation is becoming more popular among both small and large organizations, even though the switch from traditional manufacturing methods to automated manufacturing requires significant investments. The usage of DIY robotic arm tools in organizational robotic systems has greatly expanded with the goal of improving operational efficiency while keeping a competitive edge in the global market.

Robots are widely used in automated pick and place operations, grippers are highly sought-after end-of-arm instruments. According to the study, demand for grippers accounted for over US$ 1.1 billion in market revenue for robotic arm equipment in 2019. 2-jaw and 3-jaw parallel grippers continue to be in high demand among grippers.

Technical advancements have made it possible for product designers to create innovative items at competitive prices. As DIY robotic arms become more advanced in the coming years, it is anticipated that the market for them will grow significantly during the projection period due to the aforementioned factors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global DIY robot arm market is projected to reach the valuation US$ 2,042 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 6.7% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. Grippers segment will dominate the market with US$ 522.4 million valuation in 2023.

valuation in 2023. By end use industry, consumer electronics will dominate the market with 24.3% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Based on region, demand for DIY robot arm is expected to increase in North America & East Asia with an impressive CAGR of 17.6% and 44.6%, respectively during the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape



The global DIY robot arm market is distinguished by a large number of significant and local market players. Therefore, in order to succeed in such a competitive environment, companies must identify their products using cutting-edge technology and distinctive commodities. Product prices may need to be downturn in order to maintain market positions in this fiercely competitive environment, which could have a severe effect on manufacturer’s profit margin.

Market Development

The DIY robot arms can be highly preferred by the start-up business who does not have very high budget to invest in industrial robot and also due to the less space problem. However, the DIY robot arms is popular in North American region and yet to gain popularity in other region like East Asia and South Asia. The manufacturers need to focus on expanding their business in other region to establish the market position and get the concept popular. Moreover, the manufacturer need to focus on the price perspective in order to target the start-up business segment.

Segmentation of DIY Robot Arm Industry Research

By Product Type : Grippers Parallel Motion Two-Jaw Gripper Three-Jaw Gripper Bellows Gripper O-Ring Grippers Needle Grippers Collet and Expanding Mandrel Grippers Multi-Finger and Adaptive Grippers Vacuum Cup or Vacuum Cup Arrays Electromagnetic Gripper Electrostatic Force Grippers Welding Torches Material Removal Torches Tool Changer

By Application : Assembly Line CNC Machining Machine Tending Palletizing Screw Driving Stamping

By End Use Industry : 3D Printing Aerospace Automotive Industry Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Logistics & Packaging Pharmaceutical Industry Warehouse Automation Others

By Payload Capacity : Up to 10 Kg 10 - 50 Kg 50 - 100 Kg 100 - 200 Kg 200 - 500 kg Above 500 kg

By Robot Axes : Up to 4 Axes 5 Axis 6 Axis 7 Axis

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global DIY robot arms market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (grippers (parallel motion two-jaw gripper, three-jaw gripper, bellows gripper, O-ring grippers, needle grippers, collet and expanding mandrel grippers, multi-finger and adaptive grippers, vacuum cup or vacuum cup arrays, electromagnetic gripper, electrostatic force grippers), welding torches, material removal torches, tool changers), application (assembly line, CNC machining, machine tending, palletizing, screw driving, stamping), end-use industry (3D printing, aerospace, automotive industry, consumer electronics, industrial automation, logistics & packaging, pharmaceutical industry, warehouse automation and others), payload capacity (up to 10 kg , 10 - 50 kg , 50 - 100 kg, 100 - 200 kg, 200 - 500 kg, above 500 kg) and robot axes (up to 4 axes, 5 axis, 6 axis, 7 axis) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

