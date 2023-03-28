Graphiant Raises $62M to Revolutionize the $60 Billion Secure Private Networking Market for Businesses

Series B Round Led By Two Bear Capital with Participation From Sequoia Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Harpoon Venture Capital Partners and Others

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, announced today the close of a $62 million Series B funding round based on Graphiant’s strong traction in both enterprise and service provider markets. The round brings the company's total funding to $96M. The funding will be used to enable continued growth as Graphiant's next-gen architecture gains momentum.



"The reaction to Graphiant's network edge has been swift and enthusiastic," said Khalid Raza, founder of Graphiant. "It has been much faster than what we saw with MPLS at Cisco or SD-WAN with Viptela. Graphiant has hit a nerve."

Graphiant provides a next-gen network edge that combines the performance and security of MPLS with the agility that is only attainable with "as-a-Service" delivery. By combining modern "as-a-Service" delivery with a high-performance private network, Graphiant offers true SLA-class performance at up to 70% less cost.

"The value proposition Graphiant provides to large enterprises is clearer and more dramatic than any other solution out there, so the early and strong adoption of Graphiant by that market has not been a surprise," said Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner at Two Bear Capital. "But seeing large service providers also enthusiastically partner with Graphiant has been unexpected and significantly boosts the company’s potential for massive and positive impact on the global WAN market as a whole."

Graphiant addresses three important use cases. First, enterprises can use Graphiant to connect enterprise resources. Second, they can connect to multiple public clouds. And third, enterprises can connect to other businesses, such as partners or customers.

"It’s not often a company can fundamentally change an industry," says Bill Coughran, partner at Sequoia Capital. "Graphiant has a chance to do precisely that. That's why Sequoia has continued to invest in them."

"Graphiant’s promise with Network Edge is one of the most exciting technology trends in decades and represents a complete architectural shift in networking," said Brian Long, co-founder and managing partner of Atlantic Bridge. "We knew this was a stand-out founder with a big idea that will revolutionize this industry."

Since its launch in September of 2022, Graphiant has achieved major milestones:

Co-development and deployments with numerous enterprise customers

Graphiant Stateless core deployed in North America

Technical partnership announced with Intel

Graphiant G-Force Partner Program launched

Learn more about Graphiant:

Read Launch Day by CEO, Khalid Raza

Read Vendor to Watch by EMA

Read Graphiant Leadership Brief by Futuriom

Visit Graphiant’s LinkedIn

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an "as-a-Service" solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

www.hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888