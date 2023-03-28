Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,619 in the last 365 days.

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


Primary Logo

You just read:

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more