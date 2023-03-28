RTI Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for the Second Consecutive Year

RTI continues to deliver next-generation and software-defined connectivity solutions

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The award honors the RTI Connext® product suite and the company’s commitment to innovation, creativity and application diversity. This is the second consecutive year RTI has received this recognition for excellence in the Autonomous Systems Market.



Frost & Sullivan grants the award to the company that applies its technologies in new ways to improve existing products and services to elevate the customer experience. Frost & Sullivan's global team of experts identify organizations that are consistent in their growth development strategies that apply a visionary understanding of the future and successfully address new challenges and opportunities.

“RTI’s Connext product suite supports agile, modular development while meeting autonomous systems’ demanding technical requirements, such as high data volumes, low latency, high resilience, reliability, and security,” said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. “RTI can win customer confidence because of the successful deployment of its solution in diverse autonomous systems, such as passenger vehicles; EV startups; flying taxi services; autonomous ships; underwater robots; and land, sea, and air defense systems.”

The Connext product suite includes Connext Professional, Connext Secure, Connext Anywhere, Connext Drive, Connext Cert, Connext Micro and Connext TSS. Each product addresses industry-specific requirements of autonomous systems in the automotive; medical; industrial automation; and aerospace and defense industries, among others. RTI Connext is built to handle complex real-time data flows and enables modular, scalable and evolvable systems. Applications can run on a diverse range of platforms, from the edge to the cloud, and over a wide range of network transports, from shared memory between cores to public WANs across the globe. This makes Connext particularly well suited as a framework for emerging software-defined systems.

RTI has more than 1,800 design wins, is standards driven and is a leader in more than 20 industry standards. RTI runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs and is working with more than half of the top 10 funded vehicles newcomers, with Connext running in multiple production vehicles. To this end, RTI had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2019 to 2022 in the automotive industry. The company supports more than 750 research programs and is used in over 100 major defense applications (e.g., land, sea, and air). A common characteristic of these cyber-physical systems is that they make autonomous decisions at faster-than-human speed.

“RTI is proud to be a second time recipient of this innovative award and we are dedicated to maintaining the streak of being a revolutionary leader in the autonomous systems industry,” said David Barnett, VP of Products and Markets at RTI. “RTI is on a mission to address the most pressing challenges that come along with today’s evolving software-defined world and our Connext product suite plays an integral part in running mission-critical systems across industries.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

