Thirdera Prioritizes Cybersecurity for ServiceNow Users with New Solution

Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response from Thirdera automates the end-to-end phishing management process for companies while accelerating time-to-resolution

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirdera , an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, has launched a new cybersecurity solution for ServiceNow users. Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response, a ServiceNow-certified solution from Thirdera, consolidates submitted phishing incidents, automates manual steps and surfaces enriched threat data to provide security professionals a single workspace to track, manage and contain phishing events.



As phishing attacks become more prevalent and destructive, organizations are under growing pressure to develop a comprehensive incident response strategy. Most companies are still using siloed tools and manual processes to address this need, despite the fact that these approaches have proven inadequate for identifying, containing and resolving threats quickly and effectively.

Thirdera, the most accredited pure-play ServiceNow partner, helps companies unlock the full potential of ServiceNow by designing tailored experiences, training users and building custom applications. Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response leverages ServiceNow’s Security Incident Response User Reported Phishing application, workflow automation and third-party integrations to accelerate time-to-contain and time-to-resolution for phishing incidents. Based on best practices and documented phishing playbooks, the ServiceNow-certified Thirdera solution consolidates submitted phishing incidents, automates manual steps and surfaces enriched threat data to provide a single workspace to track, manage and contain phishing events. With Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response, customers can expect, on average, an 87% reduction in manual task time​ and a 65% reduction in time to contain malicious incidents.

The primary features of Thirdera’s Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response solution are:

Automation Roadmap – Using Thirdera’s structured automation best practices, customers will have a roadmap to go from a manual phishing process logging into multiple tools to an automated phishing process managed from ServiceNow.

Campaign Aggregation – Using advanced aggregation techniques, Thirdera helps customers determine if attackers are disguising campaigns by examining email bodies, subjects and IoCs, removing the need for analysts to manually review every reported phishing email.

Repeatable Phishing Playbook – Thirdera’s best practice approach will result in a repeatable phishing playbook to manage and monitor both automated and manual tasks needed to analyze, contain and resolve phishing incidents.

“With Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response, we are streamlining defense, accelerating remediation and reducing manual overhead associated with corporate phishing incidents,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “Our data-driven, automated approach correlates threats across multiple systems, automates campaign analysis and aggregation with single click containment and remediation, and almost entirely eliminates analyst task time. We are incredibly excited to bring this solution to market for our cybersecurity customers.”

More information about Attentive: Advanced Phishing Response can be found here .

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, enabling customers to leverage the power of the ServiceNow platform through workflow-enabled services and solutions. Founded in 2021, Thirdera has quickly become an industry leader, evident by the following recognitions: Major Contender in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, 2022 ServiceNow Global Emerging Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, and 2023 ServiceNow Americas IT Workflow Partner of the Year. As the largest global pure-play ServiceNow partner, Thirdera offers unmatched industry expertise and world-class innovation to help businesses accelerate growth and productivity via transformation, digitization, and automation. Visit www.thirdera.com for more information.