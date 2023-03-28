The preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the Halk Maslahaty and Gengeshs were revealed

28/03/2023

116

On March 27, 2023, the head of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan held a briefing during which it was announced that the elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the Halk Maslahaty and Gengeshes, which had taken place the day before, had been successful.

The event was attended by representatives of local and foreign media, as well as international observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

During the briefing, the active participation of the citizens of Turkmenistan in voting within the country, as well as abroad was discussed. Thus, over 91 percent of those included in the lists of voters took part in the elections. In total, 2,644 polling stations operated throughout the country, including 42 at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

On the same day, briefings of the Observer Missions from the CIS, SCO and OTS took place. Thanking the Turkmen side for the invitation to participate in this important social and political event in the life of the state, international observers agreed that the elections were successful and organized, on a broad alternative basis, were open and democratic.

It was especially noted that representatives of all parties, as well as candidates from groups of citizens, participated in the current elections.

Members of the Missions emphasized the role of domestic media in the information coverage of the election campaign.

Improvements in the national electoral legislation in recent years were also stressed.

In this regard, the elections on March 26, 2023 were held in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan and universally recognized standards.