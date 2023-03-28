Fred Zarbailov Discusses the Challenges Faced by Financial Advisors in Managing Client's Expectations

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred Zarbailov is a reputed real estate advisor who recently addressed the challenges any financial advisor faces in managing client's expectations.

Financial advisors are tasked to manage not only the portfolio of their clients but also their expectations that are sometimes unrealistic and hard to meet. People planning to invest in a property come to financial advisors with idealistic anticipations regarding return on investment and interest rates. Fred Zarbailov recently discussed the issues encountered by most of the financial planners and advisors because of their client’s hard to achieve demands.

According to Fred Zarbailov, clients are not much aware of the real estate industry and how it works in general. This lack of knowledge makes them oblivious to expect unachievable returns on their investment sooner than possible. Most clients are nervous about the future and their only objective of investing in real estate is to become a millionaire overnight, which is of course not possible.

"When I come across a new client who believes firmly that a particular stock is a winner and wants to put all their savings into it, it is my responsibility to manage their expectations through clear communication and what to expect. I never believe in over-promising or avoid discussing any issue because I am not afraid of disappointing my client but more inclined to make them understand how things are expected to turn out." Fred Zarbailov

Fred Zarbailov also addressed another major issue of working in this industry is to get in front of new clients to grow the business while dealing with a number of other things. It can be a difficult balancing act when it comes to keeping the existing clients happy whilst attempting to grow the business. Many financial advisors don’t spend enough time building relationships with their existing clients but this is essential so that they don’t drift away. A successful advisor is the one who shows that he is a caring advisor.

"Real estate is a volatile market and even experts in financial planning are prone to making the same mistake that clients often do: Trying to rationalize what is happening with a limited set of data," says Fred Zarbailov. "As a financial advisor, I always stress over the importance of long-term investment because the market is actually rational over a longer period — say, 10 to 15 years — but very irrational in short-term."

About Fred Zarbailov

Fred Zarbailov, a successful real estate investor is an inspiration for many. He has grown his business all alone from less than $100,000 yearly revenue in the 1st year to $5,000,000+ revenue with 8 employees in the 2nd year. After graduating from DePaul University in finance and banking, Fred joined Goldman Sachs as Financial Analyst but soon found the industry dry and boring. He started a taxi company and established a name for himself. 3 years back he decided to call the business off and try his luck as a real estate investor. Crypto and stock trading is another area where Fred is proving his worth.



