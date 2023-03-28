Organic Feminine Care Market is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 6.2% From 2022 to 2031

Organic feminine care Market

North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Nature of the chemicals used in regular commercially available feminine care products is expected to fuel the demand for organic menstrual products in the forthcoming years.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic feminine care Market," The organic feminine care market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Organic feminine care products are types of personal care products, made from organically produced raw materials and these products are used majorly during menstruation. The major factor behind the growth in demand for organic feminine care products is the rise in public and government focus on eco-friendlier products and sustainability. Feminine care products like sanitary pads and tampons are one of the major plastic waste accumulations that end up in landfills. The growth in the accumulation of plastic waste is posing a severe threat to the environment which has forced governments across the globe to curb the use of plastic and chemical-free products made from eco-friendly materials.

Moreover, an increase in the disposable income of consumers in developed countries leads to a rise in demand for premium and organic products. This results in greater adoption of organic sanitary protection products among women. Moreover, to avoid negative impacts on the environment due to the disposal of sanitary waste, women demand biodegradable, compostable, and eco-friendly sanitary products. This offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to invest in the production of such innovative products and strengthen their market position.

According to organic feminine care market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, nature, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners & shields, and others. Sanitary pads segment is further categorized based on size into regular, large, and extra-large. Tampons segment is categorized into light (3 mL), regular (5 mL), and super (12 mL). The menstrual cup is bifurcated into small and large.

Based on age group, the 19-30 years segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031,

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global organic feminine care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An increase in urbanization, a rise in the working-class population, and competitive pricing boost the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets globally. However, the online stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product type, the sanitary pads segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness about personal hygiene is a major factor that propels the growth of organic sanitary pads across the globe. In addition, an increase in disposable income and a large number of promotional activities adopted by marketers, education, and government initiatives have led to a rise in demand for organic sanitary pads.

Basis of region, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Environment (UNEP), around 19 billion single-use menstrual products are consumed each year in the U.S. There is a rise in demand for organic feminine care products in North America as people become more conscious of the dangers that plastic and chemical wastes pose to the environment. Furthermore there is a dramatic rise demand for organic goods in the U.S. is as a result of the growth in health consciousness of the nation. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), organic sales topped $63 billion between 2020 and 2021, growing by $1.4 billion (2%) overall during the year.

Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Eco Femme, Ontex BV, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Corman S.p.A., Unicharm Corporation, Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., TOP Organic Project, The Honey Pot Company, LLC., Apropos, The Honest Company, Inc., GladRags, and Organic Initiative Limited are the major companies profiled in the organic feminine care market report.

