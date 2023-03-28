Submit Release
Stage-managed elections in Myanmar may lead to further violence

The military regime in Myanmar has started laying the groundwork for elections, passing a new party registration law and updating the voter list. But with most of the country engulfed in civil war, and most citizens opposed to the exercise, no regime-run vote can be credible.

In this video, Crisis Group expert Richard Horsey discusses how elections within this context will trigger escalated violence. The regime is using the polls as a pretext for intensifying its counter-insurgency operations and will likely respond to any boycott with repression. Ethnic armed organisations and resistance groups have threatened to disrupt the polls, with some already killing voter list enumerators.

