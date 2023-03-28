MCI Onehealth and LMC Healthcare’s Centricity Research to Accelerate Access and Delivery of Clinical Research

This new partnership is a significant growth opportunity, providing MCI patients access to hundreds of ongoing clinical studies and leveraging MCI’s advanced technologies to accelerate research enrolment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and LMC Healthcare, and LMC Clinical Research Inc. dba Centricity Research, Canada’s largest provider of clinical research, are pleased to announce a partnership that will increase patient access to international research studies and accelerate enrolment and improve retention in sponsored clinical trials.



“Through this partnership with Centricity, MCI vastly expands the scope and volume of clinical trials for which we can offer our entire patient population and our large physician network. We will also leverage our clinical insight capabilities and our purpose-built AI- and tech-enabled tools to decrease enrolment times and speed up trial access,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, founder and CEO of MCI. “MCI patients will benefit from more varied, more relevant and more efficiently facilitated opportunities to participate in clinical research that can bring with it optimized care for themselves and for future generations.”

As one of Canada’s largest clinic networks of walk-in, family physicians, specialists and other healthcare services, MCI is the healthcare provider of choice for more than a million patients each year, both new and from its historical roster of more than 3.2 million patients. Through partnerships with leading edge tech platforms, including MCI subsidiary Khure Health’s 110 algorithms for rare and chronic conditions, MCI has capacity to quickly and cost-efficiently screen, contact, consent and engage potential participants for clinical research. Via partnership with LMC, this capacity will be deployed for a substantially larger number of clinical trials to meet the needs of Centricity’s pharmaceutical and life science clients who require large volume of otherwise difficult-to-find relevant patients for such trials.

“Sponsors of clinical research know all-too-well how difficult, costly and time-consuming the process is for recruitment and retention of participants. By working with Centricity and MCI, they can benefit from immediate consideration of very large ethnically diverse patient populations, advanced technology for highly targeted recruitment and engagement, and numerous centres-of-excellence in three provinces for the provision of patient-centered care and the delivery of research protocols," said Karri Venn, COO, President of Centricity. “Partnering with MCI gives us the distinct advantage of offering faster recruitment, leading to faster research conclusions in a high-demand, high-impact market in which Centricity is already a well-established leader. Further to this, we will now be able to offer many important and sometimes life-changing research opportunities to all MCI patients.”

As a health technology leader, MCI nurtures international opportunities to leverage its vast pool of high-quality structured clinical information. MCI’s audience for clinical insights continues to grow in Canada and internationally and will further benefit from collaboration with Centricity. Precise terms of the partnership have not been disclosed. Collaborative trial recruitment through this partnership will commence presently, with revenue impacts to begin to be noted in MCI’s second quarter of 2023.

“This strategic collaboration immediately creates value for multiple stakeholders from MCI’s clinical insights as a service program, while optimizing care for the patients of today and tomorrow,” added Dobranowski.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

About LMC Healthcare

LMC Healthcare (LMC) is Canada’s largest specialist care provider in diabetes & endocrinology. We’re transforming diabetes care by making it more accessible, comprehensive and patient-centric than ever before. LMC has 13 multi-disciplinary centers of excellence in 3 provinces (Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec).

About Centricity Research

Centricity Research (formerly LMC Manna Research) is one of the largest network of clinical research sites in North America. Centricity was founded on the principle that everyone deserves the equal opportunity to a life of improved health. Centricity provides Canadians the opportunity to take part in clinical trials across all areas of primary health and multiple medical specialties. Our goal as an organization is to provide access to medications and devices that can change the lives of people living with different health conditions. With the support of tens of thousands of Canadians in the last 20+ years, we have improved the health of tens of millions of individuals worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

