Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

There were 2,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,633 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Enrollment continues in RECONNECT, a confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 trial of Zygel™ in patients with Fragile X syndrome; topline results expected first-half 2024
European Commission granted orphan drug designation for cannabidiol, the active ingredient in Zygel, in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome
$50.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022; Cash runway to mid-year 2024
DEVON, Pa., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights and a pipeline update.
“We remain focused on enrolling patients in our confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 RECONNECT trial, and expect topline results in the first half of 2024,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “We are committed to bringing the first pharmaceutical product indicated for the treatment of behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome to market, and with a cash runway to mid-year 2024, we remain well-positioned on achieving that goal.”
Operational Highlights and Pipeline Update
Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)
Zygel in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q)
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Research and development expenses were $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, including stock-based compensation of $0.5 million. General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, including stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.0 million, with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.18).
Research and development expenses were $21.1 million for full year 2022, including stock-based compensation of $2.0 million. General and administrative expenses were $14.2 million for full year 2022, including stock-based compensation expense of $2.4 million. Net loss for full year 2022 was $35.0 million, with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.82).
Financial Outlook
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $50.6 million, compared to $67.8 million as of December 31, 2021. On March 13, 2023, the Company issued a statement confirming that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank.
On May 11, 2021, the Company entered into a Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (2021 Sales Agreement), with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Canaccord Genuity, LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., as sales agents, pursuant to which the Company may sell, from time to time, up to $75.0 million of its common stock. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold and issued 4,608,274 shares of its common stock under the 2021 Sales Agreement in the open market resulting in gross proceeds of $6.2 million and net proceeds of $5.8 million, after deducting commissions and offering expenses. From January 1, 2023 through March 22, 2023, the Company sold and issued 1,179,077 shares of its common stock under the 2021 Sales Agreement in the open market resulting in gross proceeds of $0.7 million and net proceeds of $0.6 million, after deducting commissions and offering expenses.
On July 21, 2022, the Company entered into a Purchase Agreement and registration rights agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold and issued 350,000 shares of its common stock under the 2022 Purchase Agreement with LPC in the open market resulting in gross proceeds of $0.3 million and net proceeds of $0.2 million, after deducting offering expenses. From January 1, 2023 through March 22, 2023, the Company sold and issued 1,950,000 shares of its common stock under the Purchase Agreement, resulting in gross and net proceeds of $1.0 million.
Management believes that the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into mid-year 2024. Top-line results from the Company’s confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 RECONNECT trial of Zygel in patients with FXS are expected in the first half of 2024.
About Zygel
Zygel is the first and only pharmaceutically-manufactured cannabidiol formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced clear gel, designed to provide drug delivery into the bloodstream transdermally (i.e. through the skin). Recent studies suggest that cannabidiol may modulate the endocannabinoid system and improve certain behavioral symptoms associated with neuropsychiatric conditions. Zygel is an investigational drug product in development for the potential treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Company has received orphan drug designation for cannabidiol, the active ingredient in Zygel, from the FDA and the European Commission in the treatment of FXS and the treatment of 22q. Additionally, Zygel has been designated a Fast Track development program for treatment of behavioral symptoms of FXS.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Management’s expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the Company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company’s expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, incentive and other tax credit eligibility, collectability and timing, and availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company’s product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company’s reliance on third parties to assist in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company’s product candidates the Company’s ability to commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the extent to which health epidemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions; and the extent to which inflation or global instability, including political instability, may disrupt our business operations or our financial condition. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
|
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|5,467,516
|$
|5,022,360
|$
|21,099,666
|$
|21,424,489
|General and administrative
|3,218,463
|3,814,077
|14,151,874
|15,345,901
|Total operating expenses
|8,685,979
|8,836,437
|35,251,540
|36,770,390
|Loss from operations
|(8,685,979
|)
|(8,836,437
|)
|(35,251,540
|)
|(36,770,390
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|407,270
|4,433
|846,860
|21,047
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|262,677
|16,938
|(631,126
|)
|(559,681
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|669,947
|21,371
|215,734
|(538,634
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,016,032
|)
|$
|(8,815,066
|)
|$
|(35,035,806
|)
|$
|(37,309,024
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(0.95
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|45,127,998
|40,227,715
|42,662,770
|39,259,495
|Non-cash stock-based compensation included above:
|Research and development
|$
|472,447
|$
|384,304
|$
|1,972,894
|$
|2,827,971
|General and administrative
|549,155
|657,097
|2,358,833
|2,982,609
|Total
|$
|1,021,602
|$
|1,041,401
|$
|4,331,727
|$
|5,810,580
|
ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,640,993
|$
|67,808,000
|Incentive and tax receivables
|1,225,383
|9,580,468
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,908,731
|2,831,392
|Total current assets
|54,775,107
|80,219,860
|Property and equipment, net
|409,572
|385,833
|Right-of-use assets
|336,215
|565,814
|Total assets
|$
|55,520,894
|$
|81,171,507
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,942,830
|$
|1,798,813
|Accrued expenses
|7,014,882
|7,896,598
|Lease liabilities
|214,901
|209,068
|Total current liabilities
|9,172,613
|9,904,479
|Lease liabilities, long-term
|119,524
|353,694
|Total liabilities
|9,292,137
|10,258,173
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|47,896
|41,218
|Additional paid-in capital
|320,698,146
|310,353,595
|Accumulated deficit
|(274,517,285
|)
|(239,481,479
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|46,228,757
|70,913,334
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|55,520,894
|$
|81,171,507
Zynerba Contacts
Jim Fickenscher, CFO and VP Corporate Development
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
484.581.7483
fickenscherj@zynerba.com
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com