PPAI Announcing the North American Leadership Conference of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Irving, Texas, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) will host the North American Leadership Conference (NALC) on June 4-6 at Hotel Washington in Washington DC. The conference will feature legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Bob Woodward along with other influential voices including Kate Daniels of Oracle NetSuite and Isaac Stone Fish of Strategy Risks. On Wednesday, June 7, NALC attendees will have the opportunity to participate in PPAI’s Legislative Education and Action Day (LEAD), the annual industry lobbying event.

Bob Woodward will be NALC’s opening speaker, addressing the evolution of politics in Washington DC from President Nixon to President Biden. Currently associate editor for The Washington Post where he’s worked since 1971, Bob Woodward has won nearly every American journalism award including two Pulitzers. Woodward’s factual, non-partisan revelations to speech audiences provide a view of Washington they’ll never get elsewhere. In his speech, Woodward looks at the expanding powers of the presidency and the important lessons that can be learned from the presidents he’s covered.

Presenting the session “Sustainability Opportunities for the Promotional Products Industry” Kate Daniels, Industry Partnerships Director of Oracle NetSuite highlights the importance of sustainability and how those that embrace ESG policies will be the heroes of the promotional products industry and position the industry as a leader in the transition to a less wasteful, more responsible economy.

Addressing “China’s Geopolitcal Reality,” Isaac Stone Fish, the founder and CEO of the research firm Strategy Risks, will share insights into the geopolitical tensions and strategies for managing and reducing risk in ethically sourcing from China.

In addition to this dynamic group of speakers, the conference will include exclusive opportunities for networking among industry leaders. The event will feature Executive Exchanges in which leaders can share insights and discuss some of the most pressing issues in the promotional products industry; networking lunches will offer a more relaxed setting to develop personal connections with other industry leaders, and optional activities such as walking tours and dine arounds.

Hotel Washington will serve as the iconic backdrop for the NALC, steeped in the culture and history of the nation’s capital. Centrally located near the city’s most significant sites, Hotel Washington is the ideal place network with industry leaders adjacent to where the world’s most important decisions are made.

Discounted room rates for NALC are available until May 11, 2023. The discounted room rate is $309 per night. However, after May 11 attendees will need to book directly with the hotel. Attendees are encouraged to book before May 11.

ABOUT NALC

PPAI’s North American Leadership Conference (NALC) is an annual conference where experts delve into the most relevant, top-of-mind business issues and ideas impacting the promotional products industry with an emphasis on networking events, leadership development, strategic foresight, emerging business issues, trends, and best practices.

ABOUT PPAI

Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world’s largest and oldest international not-for-profit promotional products association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 corporate members, and advocating for the $25+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000 professionals. For more information https://ppai.org.

AJ T. Cole Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) (972) 258-3007 ajcole@ppai.org