Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,552 in the last 365 days.

Radiopharm Theranostics Invited to Participate in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in Jefferies Inaugural Radiopharma Innovation Summit being held in New York City on April 3rd, 2023. Riccardo Canevari, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics, and Vittorio Puppo, Chief Operating Officer will be available for 1x1 meetings.

About Radiopharm

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of six distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first to market or best in class. The clinical program includes one Phase II and three Phase I trials in a variety of solid tumour cancers including breast, kidney and brain. Learn more at RadiopharmTheranostics.com.

Authorised on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics board of directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Timothy McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
P: +1 917 679 9282
E: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Paul Hopper
Executive Chairman
P: +61 406 671 515
E: paulhopper@lifescienceportfolio.com

Media
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:
Website – https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/TeamRadiopharm  
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/


Primary Logo

You just read:

Radiopharm Theranostics Invited to Participate in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more