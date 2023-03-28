Radiopharm Theranostics Invited to Participate in Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in Jefferies Inaugural Radiopharma Innovation Summit being held in New York City on April 3rd, 2023. Riccardo Canevari, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics, and Vittorio Puppo, Chief Operating Officer will be available for 1x1 meetings.



About Radiopharm

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of six distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first to market or best in class. The clinical program includes one Phase II and three Phase I trials in a variety of solid tumour cancers including breast, kidney and brain. Learn more at RadiopharmTheranostics.com.

Authorised on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics board of directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

