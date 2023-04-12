Run, Walk, Crawl: A Caregiver Caught Between Generations, the 2023 Independent Press Award winner in Caregiving

Run, Walk, Crawl: A Caregiver Caught Between Generations by Sarahbeth Persiani
All working women juggle multiple priorities, but some carry a heavier load and lead a caregiver’s double life.
Such is the situation of family caregivers, many of them women, who suddenly find themselves trying to simultaneously hold down a job, look after family, and care for elderly parents.”
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Run, Walk, Crawl: A Caregiver Caught Between Generations, Sarahbeth Persiani provides a deeply personal account of what it's like to live the pressure-cooker lifestyle of working full-time while caring for her family, an elderly parent, and least of all, herself. Readers trek alongside Sarahbeth during her caregiving years, catching a glimpse into modern day issues of elder hoarding, opioid addiction, dementia, women's health, and sibling differences, all while navigating the healthcare system and today's multi-generational workforce. By no means prescriptive, but with honesty, humility, and a smattering of 1970's throwback references, this story offers relatable insights into one woman's transformation with lessons for us all.
Persiani compares it to running a marathon that you didn’t intend to compete in, let alone train for, and the finish line is nowhere in sight.
"Such is the situation of family caregivers, many of them women, who suddenly find themselves trying to simultaneously hold down a job, look after family, and care for elderly parents. Struggling to put on a good face to hide their stress, they compartmentalize their roles and push through their days—treading most carefully when navigating the multi-generational workplace."
Written in a spirit of perseverance and knowing “this too shall pass,” Run, Walk, Crawl: Caught Between Generations, describes Sarabeth Persiani’s “marathon”—her deeply personal story about figuring out how to meet the daily demands of work and family while taking on increasing responsibility for her aging father. By turns funny, insightful, and poignant, this memoir chronicles her successes, her failures, and, ultimately, her goodbye to a hard-earned, respected professional persona on the way to miraculously finding her better self.
