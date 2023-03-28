Antibody Testing Market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach a Revenue of US$ 17.7 Bn by the end of 2033

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases is Set to Propel the Overall Antibody Testing Market

Antibody Testing Market Segmented By Serological Test Kit, Immunoglobulin Kits, Lateral Flow Assay Kits, Chemicals and Reagents, Consumables Products

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibody testing market is a rapidly growing sector of the healthcare industry. Antibody tests, also known as serology tests, detect antibodies in a person's blood that are produced in response to an infection or vaccine. These tests are crucial in identifying individuals who have been infected with a particular virus, such as COVID-19, and have developed immunity to it.

Worldwide revenue from the antibody testing market stands at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 17.7 Bn by the end of 2033.

The global antibody testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing. The market is segmented by type, application, end-user, and geography. The type includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), and lateral flow assays (LFAs). The application includes infectious diseases, oncology, and autoimmune diseases. The end-user includes hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home care settings.

Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, In

• Beckton, Dickinson and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Agilent Technologies

• DiaSorin

• Zeus Scientific

• Abcam PLC

• Trinity Biotech

• Werfen (Biokit)

• Promega

• BioLegend

• Meridian Bioscience

• Bio-Techne (R&D Systems)

North America dominates the global antibody testing market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The North American market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing. The European market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and the growing demand for personalized medicine. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of early disease detection.

In conclusion, the global market for antibody testing is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing. North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The major players in the market are focused on developing innovative products and services, expanding their geographic reach, and strategic collaborations to expand their market share.

Competition Environment

The market's major players are concentrating on product innovation in terms of new technological developments. Major rivals are also emphasising the availability of products in various sizes and dimensions, as well as market penetration through alternative sales channels. Continuous product evolution is a prominent trend that is being pursued by industry leaders in the worldwide market, according to institutional level research.

Important examples include:

Abcam Plc and Cancer Research UK joined forces in July 2020 to produce and market revolutionary bespoke antibodies in order to promote science and assist in the creation of new diagnostic tools.

In April 2020, Zeus Scientific Inc. unveiled an ELISA-based in vitro diagnostic test for the qualitative identification of IgG and/or IgM antibodies for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

Key Segments Covered in Antibody Testing Industry Research

Product:

• Serological Test Kits

o Serological Assay Test Kits

o Serological Rapid Assay Kits

• Immunoglobulin Kits

o Immunoglobulin Assay Test Kits

o Immunoglobulin Rapid Assay Kits

• Lateral Flow Assay Kits

o Lateral Flow Assay Test Kits

o Lateral Flow Rapid Assay Kits

• Chemical and Reagents

• Consumables

Indication:

• Pregnancy

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Endocrine Diseases

• Diabetes

• Others

End User:

• Hospitals

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Homecare Settings

