Lithium Mining Revenues to Attain USD 3.1 Billion by 2031; Battery Manufacturing Anticipated to Hold Strong Position: Fact.MR

Rockville, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next ten years, the worldwide lithium mining industry is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR by 2031. By the end of 2021, it's anticipated that major mining companies like Albemarle, Ganfeng Lithium, Livent, Nemaska Lithium, Orocobre Limited, Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries, SQM, and Lithium Americas Corp will have reached 120 KT in terms of mining capacity.
Globally, operations in the lithium mining business have been scaled back during COVID-19. LCE production fell from 95 KT in Q1 2020 to 60 KT in Q2. Following this collapse, the market has fully recovered, but the damage of more than $500,000,000 has disrupted the whole supply chain of the lithium mining industry.
|Lithium Mining Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size Value in
|US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020
|Market Size Value by
|US$ 3.1 Billion by 2031
|Growth rate
|CAGR 7% from 2021-2031
|Forecast Period
|2021-2031
|Base Year
|2020
|No. of Pages
|170
|No. Tables
|84
|No. of Charts & Figures
|141
|Historical data available
|Yes
|Segments covered
|Type, Source, End-Use and Geography
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
|Country scope
|US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
There are several drivers for the lithium mining market, including:
Overall, the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, coupled with government initiatives to promote renewable energy and electric vehicles, is expected to drive the growth of the lithium mining market in the coming years.
There are several restraints for the lithium mining market, including:
Key Market Trends:
Some of the current trends in the lithium mining market include:
Competitive Landscape:
The lithium mining market is relatively concentrated, with a few major players dominating the industry. Furthermore, there is competition among the various types of lithium deposits, including brine and hard rock sources. Key players in the market are Gangfeng Lithium, SQM, and Tianqi. These control around 70% of the global supply.
Key Companies Profiled
Key Questions Covered in the Lithium Mining Market Report
