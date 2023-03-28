First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") FM will release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:00 am (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610

Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com