Appcast Named a 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Award Finalist in the "Excellence in Reputation and Thought Leadership" Category

The esteemed awards program recognizes Appcast for a multi-year thought leadership campaign, designed to elevate its credibility as a trusted source and solidify its leadership position in the enterprise talent acquisition space

LEBANON, N.H. (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced it has been named a 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Award finalist in the "Excellence in Reputation and Thought Leadership" category for communications efforts that used Appcast's wealth of data and recruiting expertise to serve as a resource for business leaders and hiring professionals struggling with some of the most difficult labor market conditions in recent history.

Appcast recognized an opportunity to provide economic and recruiting insights along with actionable recommendations for navigating an especially difficult period for hiring professionals. By leveraging its deep industry knowledge and wealth of data, Appcast created educational tools and resources and positioned its experts as resources to help make sense of a tumultuous recruitment landscape. As part of the campaign, Appcast grew its team of on-staff labor economists and launched Recruitonomics, an insight hub designed to help business leaders gain a better understanding of how the U.S. (and global) economy influences the labor market.

Driven by a robust media relations strategy aimed at high-profile, top-tier news sources, Appcast successfully forged meaningful relationships with reporters at major media outlets and garnered coverage in significant publications including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Business Insider, National Public Radio and more. The campaign also solidified Appcast as an expert media resource, and Appcast's increased presence resulted in significant growth of Appcast's share of voice, SEO ranking and new client inquiries.

"It's an honor to be named to such an esteemed peer group; Gartner's recognition highlights Appcast's dedication to helping businesses navigate a massively complex labor market," said Heather Salerno, chief marketing officer of Appcast. "Not only has this campaign helped solidify Appcast as a trusted resource and dedicated recruiting partner, it's also given a voice to our incredibly valuable subject matter experts. We celebrate this achievement and continue our work to steer employers in the best direction for achieving their talent acquisition goals."

The 13th Annual Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards are a global, annual recognition program designed to identify leading marketing and communications professionals and initiatives that have achieved real, measurable business outcomes. Recruitonomics was selected as a finalist from 400 competitive nominations.

See a full list of 2023 categories and finalists here.

Winners will be announced May 24-26, 2023 at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo in Denver, Colorado.

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/appcast_named_a_2023_gartner_marketing_and_communications_award_finalist_in_the_excellence_in_reputation_and_thought_leadership_category/prweb19249840.htm