MercuryGate Announces Launch of New Department and Leadership Appointments

Customer Success Department Positions MercuryGate Customers for Growth
MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Customer Success organization led by Executive Vice President (EVP) Jennifer Saunders. In addition, the company announced additional leadership appointments in Customer Success, Global Trade Solutions, Product Management and Global Alliances. These changes will accelerate MercuryGate's ability to leverage its differentiated capabilities in customer experience, product utilization and delivery to fully address current and emerging customer needs.
"Standing up our new Customer Success organization and the expansion of our shipment visibility capabilities underpins the goal of strategically aligning with customers and technology partners to deliver the best experience, address their greatest needs and deliver exceptional value for all shippers, logistics service providers, carriers and brokers within the MercuryGate platform," said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. "That means delivering value every day to our 600 customers across 120 countries with $100 billion in freight under management across 100 million loads who leverage MercuryGate to manage transportation and logistics needs and facilitate more than 1.8 million deployments and one billion logins each year."
MercuryGate's new Customer Success team will partner with customers to drive the greatest product utilization and value by identifying growth opportunities and developing action plans for specific business needs. Customer Support will continue as a separate but complementary organization supporting customers' technical and troubleshooting needs.
The leadership appointments in Customer Success, Product Development, Global Trade Solutions and Global Alliances are:
Customer Success
Product Management
Global Trade Solutions
Global Alliance Network
"At MercuryGate, whether it is expanding operations, adding new products and features or optimizing our customers' product utilization, we are relentless in enabling our customers with the agility, visibility and capability they need today and every day," said Juliano.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005262/en/