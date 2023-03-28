MercuryGate Announces Launch of New Department and Leadership Appointments

Customer Success Department Positions MercuryGate Customers for Growth

MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Customer Success organization led by Executive Vice President (EVP) Jennifer Saunders. In addition, the company announced additional leadership appointments in Customer Success, Global Trade Solutions, Product Management and Global Alliances. These changes will accelerate MercuryGate's ability to leverage its differentiated capabilities in customer experience, product utilization and delivery to fully address current and emerging customer needs.

"Standing up our new Customer Success organization and the expansion of our shipment visibility capabilities underpins the goal of strategically aligning with customers and technology partners to deliver the best experience, address their greatest needs and deliver exceptional value for all shippers, logistics service providers, carriers and brokers within the MercuryGate platform," said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. "That means delivering value every day to our 600 customers across 120 countries with $100 billion in freight under management across 100 million loads who leverage MercuryGate to manage transportation and logistics needs and facilitate more than 1.8 million deployments and one billion logins each year."

MercuryGate's new Customer Success team will partner with customers to drive the greatest product utilization and value by identifying growth opportunities and developing action plans for specific business needs. Customer Support will continue as a separate but complementary organization supporting customers' technical and troubleshooting needs.

The leadership appointments in Customer Success, Product Development, Global Trade Solutions and Global Alliances are:

Customer Success

Jennifer Saunders, EVP, will lead the new Customer Success department. With a mindset grounded in a trusted advisor and invested partner mindset, Saunders and her team will drive customer utilization, adoption and success. She brings significant carrier, broker and operations expertise as well as product architecture, management and learning and education. She had served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Product Management.

Jeff Groenke as SVP will leverage his significant expertise in optimizing customer experience and product value having previously served as the COO of Cheetah Software, which was acquired by MercuryGate in April 2021.

Jim Nortz serving as Vice President (VP) will strengthen the customer support delivery process by leveraging his expertise in global customer support and as a long-time MercuryGate Transportation Management Platform customer.

Product Management

Vicki Warker as Global Product Management VP will succeed Saunders to oversee the development of product strategy, vision and roadmap with the end goal of ensuring MercuryGate products deliver the greatest value for customers' transportation management needs. Warker brings 25 years of product experience in leading strategy, transformation and go-to-market efforts for high-tech global businesses.

Global Trade Solutions

Don Mabry, who becomes SVP of the newly formed Global Trade Solutions will lead efforts to bring digital transformation in multi-enterprise international supply chain visibility, sourcing and compliance operations for customers. His appointment follows MercuryGate's acquisition of ClearTrack Information Network where Mabry served as COO and delivered supply chain software solutions that processed more than $15 billion dollars annually in freight and trade.

Global Alliance Network

Alejandro Jose, was promoted to VP of Global Business Development managing MercuryGate's vast ecosystem of alliances and channels networks across the logistics and transportation supply chain. With the most advanced transportation alliances network in the industry - including the first and largest dynamic freight network – MercuryGate's strategic relationships extend technology reach and product functionality for customers.

"At MercuryGate, whether it is expanding operations, adding new products and features or optimizing our customers' product utilization, we are relentless in enabling our customers with the agility, visibility and capability they need today and every day," said Juliano.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

