51Talk Online Education Group to Report Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST on March 29, 2023

SINGAPORE , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") COE, a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 29, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Singapore (toll free): 800-120-6157 Mainland China Toll: 400-201-203 Hong Kong Toll: 800-905-945 Hong Kong-Local Toll: +852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until April 05, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: +1-877-344-7529 International Toll: +1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll: +855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 4004363

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group COE is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group