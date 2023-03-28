The BookFest® Founders Discuss Creating an Online Community that Fosters Positive Connections at NAB Show
Dave and Desireé Duffy host a round table networking event for the second year in a row at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.
We’re looking forward to returning to NAB along with our valued collaborator Dr. Raye Mitchell for these conversations.”
— Desireé Duffy, The Bookfest Founder
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest founders Dave and Desireé Duffy host a round table networking event at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is titled: How Do I Create an Online Community and Foster Positive Connections? Attendees are invited to discuss the importance of building a community when hosting live stream and interactive broadcast events. The scope of the conversation also includes ways producers and marketers can help stimulate meaningful connections, extend engagement, and also exchange ideas about the best technology integrations to implement for those goals.
Boss Girl Raye Mitchell, who is a driving force in The BookFest and has been a key strategist from the livestream event’s inception, returns to the NAB round tables as well. A Harvard Law School-educated entertainment and IP lawyer turned media personality and published author, she will be joined by guest Cindy L. Brown, an Olympic Gold Medalist, retired WNBA player, and NCAA basketball record-holder for the round table titled: Protect This! How Apex Creators Capitalize and Leverage Their IP Rights.
Desireé Duffy says, “We’re looking forward to returning to NAB along with our valued collaborator Dr. Raye Mitchell for these conversations. Last year they were absolutely exhilarating, and we can’t wait to meet old and new friends at these networking events. Being able to talk with peers, learn, grow, and make lasting connections is a vital part of what we do as broadcasters.”
The round tables are part of NAB’s Connect Experiential Zone and take place on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:30 pm PT at the five-day conference. For information about this and other NAB events, visit the Show’s 2023 website.
About Black Château Enterprises:
Black Château Enterprises is an award-winning company that houses three brands. The Black Château marketing and public relations firm specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world implementing a full spectrum of services. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château created and biannually produces The BookFest®, an online bookish adventure for readers and writers. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises, Books That Make You, and The BookFest websites for more information.
