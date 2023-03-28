ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and currently meets all other applicable criteria for continued listing.

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on March 28, 2022, that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because the bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) closed below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least ten consecutive business days, which was achieved on March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and the Company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company’s continued compliance with all applicable continued listing standards.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, as a first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata and plans to initiate a proof-of-concept trial in 2Q 2023. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

