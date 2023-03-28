Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Trends, Growth(CAGR of 11.6%) and Top Leaders

Warehouse Robotics Market

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global warehouse robotics market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.

What is the use of Robotics in Warehouses ? :

Warehouse robotics involves the utilization of automated robots and specialized software to transport materials, conduct numerous operations and standardize warehouse processes. It utilizes specialized machines and software solutions for lifting heavy loads and efficiently picking, placing, transporting packaging, and palletizing materials and products with enhanced accuracy. It aids in reducing pressures and encircling expenditures, minimizing redundant processes, and enhancing operational competencies. Besides this, it offers enhanced convenience to consumers by reducing overall business and operating costs and minimizes human errors in product deliveries. Some of the commonly utilized warehouse robotic systems include industrial robots, sortation, conveyors, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and automated storage and retrieval systems (RS).

Warehouse Robotics Market Development and Future Growth:

Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is driving the global market. Coupled with this, the rising demand for improved quality and reliability of warehouse operations is further anticipating the demand for warehouse robotics. Moreover, the increasing adoption of warehouse robotics by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for improving operational efficiencies is further fuelling the market. Besides, the rising integration of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning with warehouse robotics are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the increasing investments by leading players in warehouse automation using scalable technological solutions, is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including expanding retail sector, the introduction of sensor technologies, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Articulated

• Gantry

• Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Storage

• Trans-shipments

• Packaging

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive

• Retail

• Electronics and Electrical

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

