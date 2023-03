Expanding Applications and Advancements in Manufacturing Techniques Drive Growth of Microfluidic Devices Market

Microfluidic Devices Market growth

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in geriatric population contribute toward the growth of the global Microfluidic Devices market during the forecast period” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ -

Microfluidic devices are tiny systems that manipulate small amounts of fluids, typically on a scale of microliters (millionths of a liter) or smaller. They are made up of channels, valves, pumps, and other components that allow for precise control of fluid flow, mixing, and reaction.

Think of it like a mini plumbing system that can carry very small volumes of liquid, but with the added ability to control the movement of the liquid with great precision. Microfluidic devices are used in a variety of fields, including chemistry, biology, engineering, and medicine, to perform tasks such as chemical analysis, drug discovery, and DNA sequencing, among many others. The global microfluidic devices market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $158.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ?

Microfluidic devices are made up of various segments, including channels, valves, pumps, and sensors.

Channels are narrow pathways through which fluids flow in the device. These channels can be designed in various shapes and sizes to control the flow rate and direction of the fluid.

Valves are components that regulate the flow of fluids in the channels. They can be either passive or active, meaning they can be operated mechanically or electronically.

Pumps are used to move fluids through the channels in the microfluidic device. There are various types of pumps used in microfluidics, including electroosmotic pumps, pressure-driven pumps, and pneumatic pumps.

Sensors are used to detect and measure the properties of the fluids flowing through the device, such as temperature, pressure, or chemical composition.

All of these segments work together to control the movement and manipulation of fluids in microfluidic devices, allowing for precise control and analysis of small volumes of liquid.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐›๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ:

Miniaturization: One of the primary driving forces behind microfluidic devices is the ability to miniaturize laboratory processes. This allows for greater efficiency and lower costs, as well as the ability to perform complex analyses on small samples.

Interdisciplinary Nature: Microfluidic devices are inherently interdisciplinary, requiring knowledge and expertise from fields such as physics, chemistry, engineering, and biology. As a result, collaboration across multiple disciplines is necessary for successful development and use of these devices.

Biomedical Applications: The use of microfluidic devices in biomedical applications has been a major driving force behind their development. They have the potential to revolutionize medical diagnostics and drug discovery, as well as enable personalized medicine.

Manufacturing: The manufacturing process for microfluidic devices is complex and requires high precision. As such, advances in manufacturing techniques and technologies have been a key factor in the development and commercialization of these devices.

Commercialization: The ability to successfully commercialize microfluidic devices has been a key factor in their impact. This requires not only technological advances, but also market demand, regulatory compliance, and funding.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ข๐๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the microfluidics device market, owing to the implementation of lockdown in many countries and disruptions in supply chain.

However, the pandemic had a positive impact on the infectious disease diagnostic market as microfluidic devices have been used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases during the pandemic.

The market is anticipated to grow even more in the post-pandemic.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global microfluidic devices market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:

Leading players of the global microfluidic devices market analyzed in the research include Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, bioMรฉrieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, SMC Corporation, Idex Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Nanostring and Nortis Inc.

