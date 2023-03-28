Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

Financial Institutions can now provide Rego Payment Architectures Inc.’s Family Wallet Banking-as-a-Platform to their users through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), today announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, banks and credit unions can now purchase the solution from REGO and then offer its MazoolaEnabledSM white label/private label Family Wallet Banking-as-a-Platform to their account holders.



The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

Family-oriented solution provider REGO is a purpose built, privacy-first platform best known for its award-winning COPPA certified super app, Mazoola®. With mounting pressure on Congress and calls by the Executive branch to act for greater safeguards of children online, REGO provides banking and financial institutions an opportunity to offer a COPPA safe (a banking requirement), secure banking-as-a-platform experience to build lasting, engaging relationships with families. The mobile wallet space is projected to surpass $3.5T in 2023.

“Our organization is excited about the integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, to support the banks and credit unions they serve,” says Peter S. Pelullo, REGO Chief Executive Officer. “Our MazoolaEnabledSM Family Wallet-as-a-Platform product offers their community-oriented customers an option to use an immediate and extensible payment product for banking, focusing on the nascent needs of families and their growing children.”

"We are pleased to welcome REGO to the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial Institutions now have the capability to offer REGO’s Family Wallet Banking-as-a-Platform, Mazoola®, to their customers through their digital banking applications.”

REGO offers several fintech-for-kids solutions, including MazoolaEnabledSM, a white label version of Mazoola®, and MazoolaPaySM, a buyflow payment button offering children anonymity while purchasing goods online. Built on the same patented, COPPA and GDPR-certified technology, both MazoolaEnabled and MazoolaPay ensure a child’s privacy always remains protected.

About Q2:

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up to date.

About REGO:

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola®, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

