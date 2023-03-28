Westech Industrial Ltd. Announces New Location in London, ON

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westech Industrial Ltd., a leading provider of process control and instrumentation products is pleased to announce the opening of a new Eastern Canadian regional head office in London, ON located at 639 Sovereign Road, Unit #1 in London, ON. This new facility features state-of-the-art amenities and a more modern and spacious layout that will allow Westech Industrial to better serve its clients and support its growing business needs.



"We are investing in the London region, and this move represents a significant milestone for our company. We are excited to base our eastern Canadian operations from London, ON and expand our capabilities to serve our customers needs and create new opportunities for employment in the region" said Cory Mahoney, VP of Eastern Canada at Westech Industrial. Jeff Scott, President of Westech Industrial added "A few years ago we began a search to centralize our operations in Eastern Canada. The goal was to find a place in which we could conduct our product distribution operations, mechanical manufacturing and analytical services from inside one location. London, ON was an obvious choice for us - one which met all our needs: proximity to our industrial clients in southern Ontario, proximity to major transportation hubs, access to a pool of skilled labor and a desirable community that attracted talent were all key factors in our decision to move to this new location. What made the decision really easy was that we already had a great core team of people in this market.”

The new office space boasts a larger warehouse for increased inventory storage, a more extensive repair center, and an expanded office presence. The move to the new facility will enable Westech Industrial to expand its services and better support its clients in the region.

Westech Industrial's new location will officially be open to clients and visitors on April 3rd, 2023. The company's phone and fax numbers will remain the same. As of March 31, 2023, Westech will be ceasing to operate from its location in Burlington, ON.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our clients during our move, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new location," said Mahoney.

About Westech Industrial Ltd.

Westech Industrial Ltd. is a Canadian-owned and operated company that has been providing high-quality process control and instrumentation products since 1966. The company specializes in providing solutions for industries such as food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and manufacturing, among others.

For more information, please visit Westech Industrial's website at https://westech-ind.com or contact the company directly at info@westech-ind.com.

Contact: Bonnie Cullen, Marketing Lead Westech Industrial Ltd. 403-259-9721 bonnie.cullen@westech-ind.com